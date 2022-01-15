Three Crypto ready to explode in 2022

2021 was a golden year for the entire crypto market; Growth will be more selective in 2022, and these projects are well positioned to exploit hyperpopular blockchain trends. These are the three cryptocurrencies ready to explode in 2022

The cryptocurrency space is known for its volatility, but it is also known for innovation and performance within key growth areas. It is safe to say that we can expect strong growth and momentum in 2022 in the crypto space with regards to the following three areas in particular:

The Metaverse

Non-fungible tokens (NFT)

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Here are three established crypto projects that are well positioned to be the drivers of one or more of the categories just mentioned. These cryptocurrencies are ready to explode in 2022.

The Sandbox: The undisputed leader of the virtual lands of the metaverse

While there are several solid projects to support the metaverse, The Sandbox (SAND) is currently best in class. Let us first align ourselves with the definition of the metaverse, which is a virtual reality in which users can interact with other users in a computer-generated environment. Using virtual and augmented reality technology on devices, headsets or computers, people can play, shop, socialize and work in virtual 3D spaces.

These interactions will take place in the online destinations being created. And currently the most popular destination is SAND. According to nonfungible.com, the real-time digital asset tracking site, SAND has sold more than $ 350 million in virtual real estate to the largest companies and famous celebrities.

In an exclusive interview I recently had with Sébastien Borget, co-founder and COO of The Sandbox, he said that his project it will unite the metaverse and the NFTs, allowing users to view the two-dimensional NFTs that users already own as 3D representations in the Sandbox ecosystem.

According to CoinMarketCap.com, SAND’s market cap is around $ 4.5 billion, but as it becomes the destination of the NFT interaction in the metaverse, its market cap could reasonably multiply more than 50 times.

can invest in Sandbox quickly through the eToro Exchange.

The Sandbox (SAND) real-time chart

Chainlink: Smart contracts, DeFi, and NFTs require real data to work

There DeFi requires working smart contracts to automatically implement financial services such as loans, asset staking to provide interest and adequate levels of popular cryptocurrencies to ensure there is ample supply for closing deals.

Those smart contracts are bits of custom programming that require real-world data to run. Crypto projects that find, compile, sort and transfer that crucial data are called ‘oracles‘ And Chainlink (LINK) is probably the best oracle around.

It is no exaggeration to say that without Chainlink, DeFi would not work as it does today. Lending, staking and decentralized trading would not be possible. The explosive growth of dynamic NFT and gaming applications would be hindered even without Chainlink.

According to CoinMarketCap, at the moment the Chainlink price is trading at a discount of over 50% on its all-time high of $ 52.20 last May. For some reason, this project has been underestimated in recent times, despite its mission-critical use case for the entire cryptocurrency industry and significant announcements such as its recent consulting deal with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. . With a market capitalization of $ 11.7 billion, this project could easily see a 40-fold growth, given its use case that provides dynamic data to drive DeFi, NFT and the metaverse.

Chainlink Real Time Chart (LINK)

Avalanche: Ethereum fees, scalability issues are driving demand from competitors

Avalanche (AVAX) launched in 2020 by Ava Labs. Since then, it has become a strong competitor to Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and other smart contract platforms. The AVAX platform allows developers to create decentralized applications, think of the iPhone app store, as well as custom blockchains, also known as ‘subnets’. However, AVAX is also compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), so the thousands of projects and apps already running on Ethereum can be easily ported to AVAX.

Compared to Ethereum, AVAX has a very high throughput of 4,500 transactions per second (TPS) for subnets with virtually instant transaction payments within 1 second. Its transactions are affordable, compared to hundreds of dollars during peak hours for trading on the Ethereum network. These low costs make it ideal for DeFi or NFT transactions. In 2021, many NFT platforms, including five of the most popular NFT markets, are operating on the AVAX network, with more to follow.

One of the key differentiators of AVAX is its own agnostic technology, which will eventually allow its network to encompass thousands of subnets by forming a huge interoperable network containing many blockchains.

According to CoinMarketCap, AVAX is currently trading at around 30% off the November peak of around $ 134 per coin. Although its market capitalization is $ 22 billion, it is likely to continue to take away the $ 395 billion market capitalization that Ethereum enjoys and could see more than 10x growth depending on the future growth we see in the sectors. DeFi and NFT.

Avalanche Real Time Chart (LINK)

