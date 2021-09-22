Three curiosities about Emma Stone

CELEBRITY





Emma Stone is an American actress, who we will see in the lead role in the new Disney film “Cruella”

Emma Stone was born in 1988 (she is 33 years old) and from an early age, at only 4 years old, he is passionate about acting.

She made her debut as an actress at the age of 11 in the play “The wind in the willows” while his film debut takes place in 2007 in the film “Suxbad – Three minds above the hair”.

An important opportunity to make himself known came in 2009 when he starred in the film “The revolt of the ex”. The real success, however, comes in 2012 thanks to the film “The Amazing Spider-Man” and then in 2016 when she was chosen as the protagonist of the film “La La Land”. Other famous films in which he starred were “The battle of the sexes”, “The Favorite” and “Zombieland – Double Shot”.

Curiosities about Emma Stone

The actress has been suffering for some time panic attacks that heavily influenced his daily life and his days as well as his relationships with others. It was the theater that helped her to overcome this problem despite having decided to go in therapy. She won her first and only Academy Award for Best Actress in 2017 thanks to the film “La La Land”. Since 2017 Emma has been in a relationship with Dave McCary who married in 2020 and had a daughter with, Louise Jean McCary, born in March 2021.