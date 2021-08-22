Three curiosities you don’t know about Emma Watson

The British actress, born in 1990, has in fact become famous to the general public thanks to the films on wizard more beloved to the world. Her career, which began in 2001 when she was still a child, has since been a crescendo of successes And milestones. The beautiful actress has won numerous awards, including Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards, Mtv Movie Awards and the Empire Awards, for her role as Hermione. Since the end of 2019 Emma has been engaged with the businessman his age Leo Robinton.

Three curiosities about Emma Watson

Among the things you may not know about Emma Watson is that the actress And an activist convinced and fights daily for the rights from the women. She is ambassador for UN Women, the UN branch that deals with equality between the sexes. Not only that, Emma has a ‘green’ soul: she has in fact decided to wear it alone ecological, ethical and eco-sustainable clothes and accessories.

To maintain a personal balance, then, Emma practices yoga and is now a certified teacher. To take care of herself she also writes several personal diaries. Finally, a curiosity about her career: for the role of Hermione she re-auditioned 8 times; but in 2015 she rejected (or lost, it’s not clear) Mia Dolan’s role in the award-winning La La Land. according to some rumors, the claims of the actress and the compensation requested would not have been appreciated by the director. But she has never made any statements on the matter.