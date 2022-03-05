three cycles start in various spaces « Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

“Doulos: the man with the fingers”, “Portrait of a woman on fire” and “The sacrifice of the sacred deer” These are the three films that can be seen today in three film cycles that will take place on Sundays in various spaces in Mar del Plata.

“Doulos: the man with the fingers” by Jean-Pierre Melville will be screened at the Museo Mar at 5 pm as part of a retrospective of actor Jean Paul Belmondo, with free admission.

As long as “Portrait of a Woman on Fire” by director Céline Sciamma is the film -exclusive premiere– with which the traditional cycle of Cinema Art Auditorium. It can be seen in two performances: at 4:00 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. in the Astor Piazzolla room.

AND “The Sacrifice of the Sacred Deer” by the Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos will arrive within the cycle “The cinema that we do not see” to the stage of Teatro Estudio (Independencia 2233) starting at 7:00 p.m.

At MAR Museum auditorium, will begin a film cycle in homage to Jean-Paul Belmondo. It is organized jointly with the Embassy of France through the Consulate in Mar del Plata and the function is part of the activities organized by the Cultural Institute of the Province of Buenos Aires.

Doulos: The Finger Man is a 1961 film. Le Doulos introduces Maurice, an ex-convict who has just been released from prison after serving a six-year sentence. Later, he murders his friend Gilbert and steals the jewelry he had been hiding from a recent robbery. Soon after, Maurice plans to steal a wealthy man’s property and shares his plan with Silien, who is rumored to be a police informer. Silien is later detained and questioned by the police. The film builds from there, incorporating a number of plot twists revealed through traditional Melville-style harsh dialogue and picturesque imagery.

The cycle will continue with “Pierrot lefou” by Jean-Luc Godard “Leon Morin, the priest” of Melville and closes with “That River Man” by Philippe DeBroca.

While, “Portrait of a woman on fire” is the Cine Arte film that will arrive as part of the “Genres and Diversity is Culture” activitywhich the Cultural Institute of the Province of Buenos Aires organized for the 8M, International Day of Working Women.

The film takes place in the France in 1770 when Marianne, a painter, receives a commission from a countess that consists of making the wedding portrait of her daughter Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent and who has serious doubts about her next marriage. Marianne has to portray her without her knowledge, so she investigates her daily.

Written and directed by Céline Sciamma, the film stars Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino, Christel Baras, Cécile Morel, Armande Boulanger and Michèle Clément.

And “The Sacrifice of the Sacred Deer” is a 2017 film, a co-production between Great Britain and Ireland directed by the Greek Yorgos Lanthimos. Steven is an eminent surgeon married to Anna, a respected ophthalmologist. They live happily with their two children, Kim and Bob. When Steven befriends Martin, a fatherless sixteen-year-old boy whom he decides to protect, events take a sinister turn. Steven will have to choose between making a shocking sacrifice or risk losing everything. Colin Farrel, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan work.

The film received the award for Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival. The cycle “The cinema that we do not see”, which is coordinated by Diego Menegazzi, will follow on March 20 with a screening of Sean Ellis’s “Anthropoid.”