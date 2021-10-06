three dates in Italy in January 2022

Press release Live Nation:

THE Mogwai, the post rock band led by Stuart Braithwaite, returns to Italy for three new appointments: January 27, 2022 al Fabrique of Milan, on January 28, 2022 atAtlantic Live of Rome and January 29, 2022 al Vox Club of Modena.

Twenty-five years after the release of their debut single “Tuner ‘/’ Lower“, The Glasgow group has recently published”As the Love Continues”, Their first album to reach the top of the Official Charts, the UK album chart. As in the previous works, the last recording project of Mogwai it is an album of few words and each of us is invited to grasp its meaning.

Defined as a transcendent soundtrack for whatever movie is running through one’s head, the Scottish band’s 10th album As the Love Continues shows that i Mogwai they still offer comfort to the everyday. While they are sometimes inscrutable, they never meant to be.

“I am thrilled when I know that people are listening to this record and still want to hear it, especially after a horrible year like this, ”said the band’s frontman, Stuart Braithwaite. Their career is studded with important collaborations, having created the soundtrack of the television series ZeroZeroZero by Roberto Saviano, of the French series Les Revenants and of the documentary Before the Flood, presented by Leonardo DiCaprio on climate change on the planet. While waiting to return to perform live, Stuart Braithwaite hopes the music will take the listener somewhere other than where they are, “unless you’re in a really cool place, otherwise why are you listening to music? strange as this? “.

THURSDAY 27 JANUARY 2022

MILAN – FABRIQUE

FRIDAY 28 JANUARY 2022

ROME – ATLANTICO LIVE

SATURDAY 29 JANUARY 2022

MODENA – VOX CLUB

Single seat – € 30.00 + booking fee

Tickets will be available from Friday 8 October at 10.00 on www.ticketmaster.it, www.ticketone.it and www.vivaticket.com.