Three days of aerospace at the Lingotto in Turin: 1300 participants from 28 countries

«It is the only international event in Italy and in Europe dedicated to the aerospace sector, and in attendance. And it can only take place in Piedmont, the aerospace area and in Turin, the national capital of the sector ».

Dario Gallina, president of the Turin Chamber of Commerce, thus underlined the importance of the eighth edition of the Aerospace & Defense Meeting, which opens tomorrow morning, November 30, at the Lingotto Oval. It is an event open to professionals in the aerospace and innovation sector, in sectors related to aeronautical, space and defense activities, the numbers of which are significant, as recalled by Dario Peirone, president of Ceipiemonte: 7,000 meetings in 3 days (until 2 December) between conferences, lectures and “be to be” presentations; 1,300 participants, 28 participating nations by 600 companies, 66 of which from Piedmont.

Record numbers that represent the showcase of the sector’s industrial chain, for the Piedmont and Italy of the future: «Aerospace and artificial intelligence are the two strategic sectors of the future. We renew the success of a proven formula which in three days concentrates technical conferences and business meetings in the sector which, in Piedmont alone, is worth almost 4 billion in revenues »- said Gallina.

Sustainability, cybersecurity, new frontiers of the aerospace ecosystem and advanced urban air mobility systems are the main themes of the Turin A&D 2021. The main companies in the sector, and many startups will present their products and meet to take stock of collaborations and industrial strategies.

The protagonists will be the new unmanned aircraft for civil and military use, drones, satellites for every application use (from remote sensing to environmental monitoring), “green” aeronautical engines, that is, for environmental protection, and future space programs that see the companies of Piedmont and Turin involved, including rovers that will go to Mars and the future Cislunar station. And then, a look at the future projects of the city, starting with the aerospace citadel project that will rise in Corso Marche, and which will bring together industries, startups, universities, and the Aerospace Museum: “It is an important appointment for our District – says Fulvia Quagliotti, President of the Piedmont Aerospace District – which in recent years has grown and accompanies the development path of the space economy in our territory together with large companies, institutions, universities and research centers, supporting and involving SMEs ».

The event is supported by the Piedmont Region and the Turin Chamber of Commerce and is organized by the international company specializing in business conventions ABE-BCI Aerospace, in collaboration with Ceipiemonte and ICE-Agenzia. The company supporting the event is Leonardo, while Thales Alenia Space, Avio Aero, Collins Aerospace, Altec and Mecaer Aviation Group are industrial partners.

«The Aerospace & Defense Meetings are an opportunity to put historic companies in these sectors in contact with smaller companies with a great innovative capacity. As institutions we have the duty to support and encourage events of this type to consolidate the Piedmontese vocation for aerospace, a sector that for us is becoming synonymous with the future »comments the Regional Councilor for Internationalization Fabrizio Ricca.

«Piedmont is facing a great opportunity, a paradigm shift in its development path; space must be given to important concepts – affirms the councilor for the development of productive activities Andrea Tronzano – which are the way of the future such as: smart, networks, academy, generational change, systems qualification, energy transition, programming and planning. Aerospace is a growing industry that contains them all

these keywords in the future development of the economy. The Region strongly believes in this sector and presents, alongside the A&DM, an event that brings together the companies of a rapidly expanding sector ».