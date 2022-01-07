Tech

Three days of great offers from MediaWorld with the Red Weekend

MediaWorld is opening the new year with various initiatives: after the “Mobile Mania” flyer valid until January 16, 2022, the well-known chain offers a weekend of great offers with the Red Weekend. The promotion is valid in this case only online and up to and including 9 January 2022.

MediaWorld welcomes the Red Weekend with three days of offers and free deliveries

MediaWorld’s Red Weekend discounts are available online until Sunday and offer free shipping on many tech products, including smartphones, wearables, smart TVs, PCs, appliances and more. In addition, those interested can purchase products for at least 199 euros with payment in 20 interest-free installments (TAN and 0% APR).

Let’s discover some of the best offers of the Red Weekend MediaWorld, divided by category:

MediaWorld smartphone offers

MediaWorld smart TV offers

Other MediaWorld offers

These were just some of the Red Weekend MediaWorld offers: if you want to discover them all you can follow the link below. To not miss the best discounts of the moment, you can subscribe to our Telegram Prices.tech channel.

Discover the MediaWorld Red Weekend offers

