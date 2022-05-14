Three days of vacation a month for menstrual pain, the turning point for Spain

In Spain, women suffering from severe menstrual pain could have up to three days off per month. This is foreseen by a reform wanted by the Madrid government which should be approved next week and which would make Spain the first in Europe to grant such a right, which currently exists, in a similar way, in several countries in Asia including Japan. South Korea and Taiwan. “It is important to clarify what a painful period is, we are not talking about a slight discomfort, but about serious symptoms such as diarrhea, severe headaches, fever”, the Secretary of State for Equality and Struggle told El Periodico. to gender-based violence, Ángela Rodríguez.

The intervention is part of a larger package that also includes other measures to improve menstrual health, including requiring schools to provide health products to girls who need them. As is already the case in other countries such as Scotland, the government has also decided that sanitary pads will be provided free of charge to women in financial difficulties and the VAT on their sale in supermarkets will be eliminated.

“Menstrual health rights have never been discussed and the data is chilling,” said Rodríguez, noting that “one in four women cannot choose the feminine hygiene products they want to buy for economic reasons.” Some studies estimate that 60% to 90% of young women in the world suffer from dysmenorrhea, severe menstrual pain, and in Spain, about 75% of women would suffer from it, although exact figures are difficult to verify, according to the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.