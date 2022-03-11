Three dead from Covid today in Piacenza, including a 58-year-old woman. There are 121 new cases

Heavy day from the Covid front in our province, where there are three deaths (a 58-year-old woman and two 79 and 92-year-old men) and 121 new cases. One patient remains in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,746 people from Piacenza have died, while 65,442 were infected.

THE TREND OF THE PANDEMIC IN PIACENZA

THE SITUATION IN THE REGION

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,210,197 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 2,910 more than yesterday, out of a total of 18,556 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,167 molecular and 8,389 rapid antigen tests .

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 15.7%. The average age of new positives today is 40.4 years.

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units of Emilia-Romagna are 58 (-4 compared to yesterday, equal to -6.5%), the average age is 65.8 years.

As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,048 (-22 compared to yesterday, -2.1%), average age 74 years.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 28,918 (+745). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 27,812 (+771), 96.2% of the total number of active cases.

The total people healed are 2,153 more than yesterday and reach 1,165,221.

Unfortunately, there are 12 deaths today. In total, 16,058 have died in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

THE SITUATION IN THE PROVINCES

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 670 new cases (out of a total of 248,718 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (486 out of 187,562) and Ravenna (304 out of 111,412) then Reggio Emilia (279 out of 133,215), Parma (245 out of 98,761); Ferrara (227 out of 82,990), and then Rimini (181 out of 119,152), Cesena (177 out of 68,327), Forlì (143 out of 57,179), Piacenza (121 out of 65,442); finally, the Imola district with 77 new positive cases out of a total of 37,439 since the beginning of the pandemic.

THE VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 14.00 today a total of 10,208,206 doses were administered; of the total 3,762,374 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.6%. The third doses made are 2,687,657.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/.