three deaths in the last 24 hours in Reggio and its province Reggionline -Telereggio – Latest news Reggio Emilia

March 28, 2022
The youngest is a 65-year-old man. There were 366 new infections, and the number of patients admitted to intensive care fell from 5 to 4. The data municipality by municipality
REGGIO EMILIA – In the last 24 hours in Reggio Emilia and its province, 366 new infections of Covid19 have been recorded. Three deaths, involving three men aged 65 and 87 (two), residing in the city, in Castelnovo Sotto and in Campegine. The number of patients admitted to intensive care at Santa Maria Nuova fell from 5 to 4. The vaccination campaign continues: 105 vaccinations were performed yesterday and today, at 4 pm, 31 were performed.
The data disseminated by the Reggio Emilia Local Health Authority
|NEW CASES
|TOTAL
|POSITIVE SWABS
|366
|140010
|INTENSIVE CARE
|4
|NON-INTENSIVE HOSPITALIZATION
|118 *
* The figure includes positive people in isolation in COVID hotels
Covid: active cases decrease in Emilia Romagna, but hospitalizations increase
|New cases
|Albinea
|6
|Bagnolo in Piano
|1
|Baiso
|1
|Bibbiano
|4
|Boretto
|1
|Brescello
|6
|Cadelbosco Above
|6
|Campagnola Emilia
|1
|Campegine
|2
|Canossa
|Carpineti
|Casalgrande
|11
|Casina
|5
|Castellarano
|11
|Castelnovo Sotto
|7
|Castelnovo ne ‘Monti
|22
|Cavriago
|10
|Correggio
|16
|I factory
|7
|Gattatico
|6
|Gualtieri
|5
|Guastalla
|12
|Luzzara
|6
|Montecchio Emilia
|4
|Novellara
|11
|Poviglio
|6
|Quattro Castella
|11
|Reggio Emilia
|104
|Hold it up
|6
|Rio Saliceto
|5
|Rolo
|1
|Rubiera
|8
|San Martino in Rio
|10
|San Polo d’Enza
|5
|Sant’Ilario d’Enza
|10
|Scandiano
|13
|Toano
|1
|Ventasso
|5
|Vetto
|1
|Vezzano sul Crostolo
|5
|Viano
|1
|Villa Minozzo
|3
|Not resident in the province
|6
|Residents in another region
|4
|Total
|366
The dead
|City of residence
|Partial
|Total
|Albinea
|16
|Bagnolo in Piano
|21
|Baiso
|9
|Bibbiano
|22
|Boretto
|15
|Brescello
|8
|Cadelbosco Above
|31
|Campagnola Emilia
|19
|Campegine
|1
|25
|Canossa
|15
|Carpineti
|9
|Casalgrande
|47
|Casina
|19
|Castellarano
|21
|Castelnovo Sotto
|1
|31
|Castelnovo ne ‘Monti
|44
|Cavriago
|20
|Correggio
|55
|I factory
|11
|Gattatico
|18
|Gualtieri
|17
|Guastalla
|43
|Luzzara
|27
|Montecchio Emilia
|36
|Novellara
|35
|Poviglio
|19
|Quattro Castella
|38
|Reggio Emilia
|1
|514
|Hold it up
|21
|Rio Saliceto
|25
|Rolo
|6
|Rubiera
|43
|San Martino in Rio
|20
|San Polo d’Enza
|14
|Sant’Ilario d’Enza
|31
|Scandiano
|61
|Toano
|11
|Ventasso
|21
|Vetto
|7
|Vezzano sul Crostolo
|19
|Viano
|2
|Villa Minozzo
|16
|Not resident in the province
|45
|Total
|3
|1517
Reggio Emilia hospitalizations dead deaths intensive care contagions COVID-19 healed positive covid today