three deaths in the last 24 hours in Reggio and its province Reggionline -Telereggio – Latest news Reggio Emilia

The youngest is a 65-year-old man. There were 366 new infections, and the number of patients admitted to intensive care fell from 5 to 4. The data municipality by municipality

REGGIO EMILIA – In the last 24 hours in Reggio Emilia and its province, 366 new infections of Covid19 have been recorded. Three deaths, involving three men aged 65 and 87 (two), residing in the city, in Castelnovo Sotto and in Campegine. The number of patients admitted to intensive care at Santa Maria Nuova fell from 5 to 4. The vaccination campaign continues: 105 vaccinations were performed yesterday and today, at 4 pm, 31 were performed.

The data disseminated by the Reggio Emilia Local Health Authority

NEW CASES TOTAL POSITIVE SWABS 366 140010 INTENSIVE CARE 4 NON-INTENSIVE HOSPITALIZATION 118 *

* The figure includes positive people in isolation in COVID hotels

Covid: active cases decrease in Emilia Romagna, but hospitalizations increase

New cases Albinea 6 Bagnolo in Piano 1 Baiso 1 Bibbiano 4 Boretto 1 Brescello 6 Cadelbosco Above 6 Campagnola Emilia 1 Campegine 2 Canossa Carpineti Casalgrande 11 Casina 5 Castellarano 11 Castelnovo Sotto 7 Castelnovo ne ‘Monti 22 Cavriago 10 Correggio 16 I factory 7 Gattatico 6 Gualtieri 5 Guastalla 12 Luzzara 6 Montecchio Emilia 4 Novellara 11 Poviglio 6 Quattro Castella 11 Reggio Emilia 104 Hold it up 6 Rio Saliceto 5 Rolo 1 Rubiera 8 San Martino in Rio 10 San Polo d’Enza 5 Sant’Ilario d’Enza 10 Scandiano 13 Toano 1 Ventasso 5 Vetto 1 Vezzano sul Crostolo 5 Viano 1 Villa Minozzo 3 Not resident in the province 6 Residents in another region 4 Total 366

