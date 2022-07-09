Three Dominican women murdered by their partners in New York

Three Dominican women have died in New York in less than a month, as a result of the domestic violence. His deaths have caused pain and outrage among the Creoles living in that city.

The last one was identified as Amadis Pena, 45 years oldwho died last Tuesday at his apartment in the bronx.

Your ex-partner traveled from Dominican Republic to New York just to commit the deedstabbing him in the chest, “provoked by jealousy”, since Amadiz already had a new relationship.

The same attacker, identified as Raul Jose Santoswas the one who called the police to notify that the Dominican was dead.

The second tragedy occurred in Upper Manhattan, when police found Mrs. Leonilda Nuez, 79 years oldwho later died in hospital. The Dominican woman died after her husband stabbed her several times in her torso.

According to the reports of the police and neighbors of Nuez, the husband, Gerardo Balbuenaarrived at his residence drunk and the two began arguing over property they both owned.

The third Dominican woman murdered was police officer Arianna Reyes-Gómez, who was murdered by her ex-partner and father of her child.

Arianna was in her apartment located in The Bronx when Argenis de Jesús Báez, 34, He got there and had a strong discussion with the police agent.

According to data provided by the NYPD, the man stabbed the young woman several times, and then called the police to report the incident.

Arianna’s remains were transferred to the Dominican Republic, where she later received a Christian burial.