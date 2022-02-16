three drugs in the urine of the skater- Corriere.it

What emerges that the Russian was supported by massive drug therapy to improve performance, partly with illicit products, partly with others not recognized by the scientific community

In the poisonous exchange of accusations between the Russians and the rest of the world after the second victory of the skater on Tuesday Beijing, a new and disturbing element emerged. The detailed analytical report of the Stockholm laboratory on the urine taken on December 25 in Moscow from the 15-year-old from Kazan reports the presence of two other substances: L-Carnitine and Hypoxen. The news was given the Usada (the American anti-doping agency) after having seen the papers exhibited at the hearing of the TAS which gave the green light to participate in the Russian competitions.

These are not banned products, mind you. But Hypoxen is truly a border line drug: developed in Russia in the 1970s, not marketable abroad, according to the manufacturer (CosmicNootropic, which also markets the infamous Meldonium case of Sharapova) would reduce oxygen consumption and increase the body’s ability to work in extreme situations. The drug has an antihypoxic effect by increasing the effectiveness of tissue respiration in hypoxic conditions, especially in organs with a high level of metabolism (brain, heart muscle, liver). Hypoxen provides a reduction in oxygen consumption during significant physical exertion, better tissue breathing, a decrease in mental and physical fatigue, and the correct implementation of high-intensity physical operations.