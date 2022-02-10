Three easy “cinematic” recipes to celebrate Valentine’s Day

C.‘is a phrase that I often quote because – in very few words – it expresses a concept that I feel is mine. If you’ve read any articles (and my bio) you know what I’m talking about (Hey, look I see you … I know you’re peeking!). It is a sentence of George Bernard Shaw – Irish writer, playwright and linguist of the early twentieth century – acting “There is no more sincere love than that for food”. Shaw was not a funny character: he got a Nobel prize for literature and an award Oscar for the screenplay of “Pygmalion”, the first in the history of the world (and unique, at least until Bob Dylan did not receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 after the Oscar for best song in 2001 with “Things Have Changed”). So if he says so – not Bob, but Bernard – that the most authentic love is that for the tablewho can contradict him ?!
But rest assured, today I’m not here to extol my passion for everything that revolves around the food and wine planet – including satellites. Valentine’s Day – aka the party of lovers – is upon us. And if you still don’t know how to surprise your sweetheart, why don’t you prepare a great dinner? Here you are three very simple recipes (even for beginners) dedicated to some of the most famous couples in cinema.
Let’s face it: we all discovered the perfect “strawberries and Champagne” pairing from the movie “Pretty Woman”, during the famous scene where Julia Roberts tastes them on the advice of Richard Gerebecause, according to him, “Enhance the taste of Champagne”. And how to blame him …
(Photo 5PH)
The combination of these two ingredients has been interpreted in different ways by chefs and barmen from all over the world, but the most famous is undoubtedly the Rossini cocktails.
-
10 cl of Champagne (or good quality sparkling wine)
-
5 cl of strawberry puree
Take 4 or 5 fresh, ripe strawberries, the sweetest you can find. Squeeze by handwithout using a blender, so as not to alter the flavor of the fruit and put the puree obtained to rest in the refrigerator. Cool two flutes with ice for a few seconds, then empty. Pour in the filtered strawberry puree and then the Champagne. Stir for a few seconds and serve with a garnish of fresh fruit.
Without doubt one of the most romantic scenes that marked my childhood. It is not just the “stolen kiss” moment on the splendid notes of “Dolce Sognar” played with accordion and mandolin, but also the game of complicity that is created between the two puppiesknowing looks and – ok, I’ll stop wandering around – gods “Best spaghetti in town”.
(Photo Olga Miltsova)
That tray full of spaghetti in meatball sauce has always made my eyes light up. A really simple delicacy to make: here is the recipe even for those who are not very familiar with cooking.
-
250 grams of spaghetti
-
250 gr of minced beef
-
1 egg
-
2 tablespoons of grated Parmesan cheese
-
50 grams of stale bread
-
½ onion
-
500 gr of tomato puree
-
extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, parsley, basil
Soften the stale bread with water at room temperature, squeeze and combine in a bowl with the minced meat, the whole egg, the grated cheese. Season with salt, pepper and finely chopped parsley e knead until a compact dough is obtained.
With wet hands, take small portions of the dough e shape into round meatballs, to rest well separated on a lined pan. In a pan, prepare a sauce with a generous drizzle of oil and the onion, then add the tomato sauce and a glass of water. Let it boil and then gently place the meatballs. Keep the flame high for 5 minutes and then lower the heat. Put a lid on and cook for at least 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Separately, cook the spaghetti in abundant salted water and, once ready, drain and add to the meatballs sauce. Serve strictly in a large plate, to share!
At the end, let’s play it safe with the recipe that even Johnny Depp fell in love with. This is the story of the film “Chocolat”: in a small French village, the chocolate maker Juliette Binoche prepares greedy (and aphrodisiac) delicacies to impress her beloved, with the intense aroma and unmistakable flavor of a combination … spicy!
(Photo Katarzyna Hurova)
-
200 gr of dark chocolate
-
300 ml of whipping cream
-
chilli powder
-
40 gr of butter
Melt the chocolate in a water bath, keeping the flame moderate and stirring with a spatula to avoid the formation of lumps. Add the butter and mix, then let it rest for a few minutes. Separately, whip the cream with an electric mixer. Add the chilli powder, to your taste, and add the chocolate little by little, always mixing from the bottom up and gently, so as to prevent the mixture from disassembling. Transfer to single-serving cups and leave rest for at least 3 hours in the fridge. Serve with a light sprinkling of chilli.
Ciak! Indeed, enjoy your meal!