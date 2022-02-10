Three easy “cinematic” recipes to celebrate Valentine’s Day

C.‘is a phrase that I often quote because – in very few words – it expresses a concept that I feel is mine. If you’ve read any articles (and my bio) you know what I’m talking about (Hey, look I see you … I know you’re peeking!). It is a sentence of George Bernard Shaw – Irish writer, playwright and linguist of the early twentieth century – acting “There is no more sincere love than that for food”. Shaw was not a funny character: he got a Nobel prize for literature and an award Oscar for the screenplay of “Pygmalion”, the first in the history of the world (and unique, at least until Bob Dylan did not receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 after the Oscar for best song in 2001 with “Things Have Changed”). So if he says so – not Bob, but Bernard – that the most authentic love is that for the tablewho can contradict him ?!