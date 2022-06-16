Three Emmas the same streaming platform: Netflix

Emma Watson, Stone and Roberts are three Hollywood stars capable of crossing screens with their work and on Netflix they know it well. That is why the talent of this trio of namesakes serves as an excuse for this diverse but quite entertaining special.

Like cards, movies and series starring the most famous Emmas in the entertainment industry return in six titles to watch over and over again.

“Manic”

In this Netflix original series, Annie (Emma Stone) and Owen (Jonah Hill) sign up for a clinical trial that can seemingly improve their chaotic lifestyles. Both protagonists have their own demons that they try to solve through this innovative way. He is schizophrenic, while she is depressed and lost her life.

In this way, the dramatic comedy under discussion consists of 10 episodes and only one season. In addition, those who carry the weight of the plot are Hollywood bigwigs. Jonah Hill is an Oscar nominee, while Emma won a gold statuette for Best Actress for “La la land” in 2017. But beyond the awards and recognition, the two know very well how to do their jobs and reach the public.

On the other hand, the vulnerability with which Emma Stone surrenders to this role is to be admired, because she really knows how to play the girl with difficulties and capture that hopelessness and pain of the character. Her participation in “Birdman” follows this same stereotype and she also demonstrated unparalleled charisma.

“Hello”

Emma Stone, Rachel McAdams and Bradley Cooper make up the main cast of this movie where their characters get involved in a love triangle.

Brian is a successful military contractor who must decide between two beautiful and wonderful women. With one of them, Tracy, he already had love but the flame is still alive, she apparently turned the page and has a very handsome boyfriend, but she keeps looking back. Meanwhile, Allison is a fearless US Air Force pilot who captivates him with her ambition and drive. Throughout the film, the main male character is dazzled by the beauty and exciting personality of these two girls who unconsciously try to win his heart.

Despite not being a Netflix original, it is within the catalog available for Venezuela and is an ideal option to hang out. It’s also entertaining, vibrant and set in Hawaii. In addition, it is loaded with that encouraging air that many films have and that may bring out one or another tear to the viewer.

Bill Murray, Alec Baldwin, John Krasinski and Danny McBride complete the cast of this 2015 film.

«The Perks of Being a Wallflower»

The life of Charlie, a withdrawn teenager, changes after he meets the beautiful Sam (Emma Watson), who is the complete opposite of him and with whom he falls madly in love. Apart from that, he found friends who accepted him and included him in his group as is the case with Patrick and Mary. Since nothing happens by chance, the main character keeps a twisted secret from his past that still accompanies him in the present.

It is the adaptation of a homonymous novel published in 1999 by Steven Chbosky. A very nice footage, one of those that make you smile without realizing it, no matter how cheesy it sounds.

The character of the British diva corresponds to that of a teenager who is not afraid to show herself as she is, she is also charming and very outgoing, quite the opposite of the sweet but firm Hermione Granger who played in the “Harry Potter” franchise. She unquestionably let her hair down in this film work.

“Noah”

The biblical story of Noah’s ark is adapted by Darren Aronofsky, a filmmaker known for his twisted and realistic touch at the same time (“Requiem for a Dream” and “Black Swan”).

Noah, accompanied by his wife and children, undertakes the mission of building an ark after being dazed by different apocalyptic visions. In it he will embark a couple of each animal species to preserve life on Earth. However, after noticing the man’s plans, a crowd of villagers will try to sabotage him and seize the boat before the worst happens, will they succeed?

This time Emma Watson took on the role of Ila, a sweet, candid and willful girl who always gets the good out of everything. Throughout the film, she is doubtful about Noah’s plan, however, she has no choice but to trust.

It seems that Watson’s performance was so captivating that a book about her character was even published, “The Story of Ila”, a literary adaptation of the footage, which was released the same year as “Noah” in 2014. According to this, Ila is Adoptive daughter of the protagonist of the plot, in charge of Russell Crowe, as she was forced to join him and his family clan after her mother and father were murdered. Jennifer Connelly, Anthony Hopkins and Logan Lerman are part of the cast.

“holidate”

Now yes! It’s up to the funniest of all, who by the way is related to the incredible Julia Roberts, it is Emma Roberts.

In 2020 Netflix included in its catalog an original romantic comedy where two lone wolves Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) spend the Christmas holidays together as good friends so as not to feel empty and intimidated by a conglomerate of couples around them. But a honeyed feeling will arise between them.

Funny, entertaining, daring and with a premise that many can identify with, it shows that uncomfortable moment when your relatives question you about your sentimental status. It’s also a bit predictable, but what romantic comedy isn’t?

“Wild Child”

Teenager Popy Moore (Emma Roberts) is a hopeless rebel, a runaway party girl and also a rich woman who lives for the moment. With the arrival of a new stepmother, she does her thing and her father decides to send her to an English boarding school as punishment.

After her arrival in the European country, she initially resists change, but later she welcomes it with open arms and realizes that although she is wild and crazy, she also has a big heart.

In this 2008 film starring Roberts, the actress is seen in a completely different facet from the one she is in now, because both physically and in her acting skills, you can see that she was a novice. Her reason: the tenderness and sweetness of adolescence, since she was barely 15 years old when she shot the film.