three enter, four come out

Filed on transfer market winter, the Juventus is ready to resume the journey in the league, the Italian Cup and the Champions League. By midnight on February 2nd, the Juventus club will have to present the new one to UEFA list official. Who are the incoming and outgoing players?

The regulation of Uefa provides for the replacement of maximum 3 players which is why starting from the round of 16, Merry will have a player in less of list A which then passes from 23 to 22 players. Among the footballers in exit definitely there are Kulusevski , Bentancur And Ramsey who left Juve in the last transfer window. The excluded, however, will not be only three, but four: the fourth to go out will be Federico church that due to the injury to the knee is unavailable and will return to the field in the next season . The two new shopping , Vlahovic And Zakaria are among the players who will join the new list. It then remains a alone slots for two other bianconeri, Kaio Jorge And Pilgrims , both excluded from the first list. Most likely, the last available place, except for surprises, will be occupied by quarterback .

List B, what changes: Soulé enters

As for the List Bthe Juve will have the option to also enter Soulé. The young Under 23 talent completed the two years of militancy in black and white and as from regulation can be added to the list. List B delivered in September included: Israel, Garofani, Senko (Goalkeepers), Anzolin, Leo, De Winter, Riccio, Mulazzi (Defenders), Nicolussi Caviglia, Miretti, Omic, Sekulov, Leone (Midfielders), Da Graca, Cerri (Forwards).

The Uefa regulation on the Champions List

Before the round of 16, and by midnight on 2 February, clubs can add up to three new players. Any or all of the players in the above three may have been fielded by another club in the qualifiers, play-offs or group stages of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League. The limit of 25 players on List A remains, along with the quota of eight locally grown players. That’s all? Not necessarily. If a club is unable to place at least two goalkeepers on List A due to long-term injury or illness (e.g. 30 days), a club may temporarily replace it at any time during the season.