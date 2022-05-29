three essential films of the actor that you can find in streaming

Yesterday we learned the surprising news that Ray Liotta He had died at the age of 67. A sensible loss for the world of cinema, since she had managed to uncover herself as one of the interpreters with the most personality in all of Hollywoodand has done a number of interesting jobs.

Today we take the liberty of choosing some of his most outstanding roles within his filmography, to honor his memory. Three great and transcendent films, all available in streamingwhere it leaves a marked mark. Or what is the same, he manages to leave his signature in some of the most important moments of cinema.

‘Something Wild’ (‘Something Wild’, 1986)





Director: Jonathan Deme. Distribution: Jeff Daniels, Melanie Griffith, Ray Liotta, Margaret Colin, John Sayles.

It wasn’t exactly his film debut, but it was a revolution in this wonderful film from Jonathan Demmewhere its irruption marks a turning point. His presence is as magnetic as creepy, putting a twist on this fresh dramatic film with touches of crazy romantic comedy. The film not only served as a big boost for him and his director, but also for leads Jeff Daniels and Melanie Griffith, who show great chemistry.

See in Filmin

‘One of us’ (‘Goodfellas’, 1990)





Director: Martin Scorsese. Distribution: Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, Paul Sorvino.

But if today we speak highly of him as an actor, it is because of his masterful leading role in ‘One of ours’, the definitive masterpiece of Martin Scorsese Y one of the best gangster movies of all time. Liotta manages to be up to the task surrounded by titans in their own way as Robert DeNiro Y Joe Pescimaking one of the canonical protagonists of the Italian-American director who plunges into the dark and dangerous worlds in search of prosperity and ends up mired in paranoia.

Watch on HBO Max | Criticism in Espinof

‘Story of a marriage’ (‘Marriage Story’, 2019)





Director: Noah Baumbach. Distribution: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Ray Liotta, Alan Alda.

The last years of his career pointed to an interesting resurrection, accepting notable secondary roles such as this ruthless lawyer in the movie Noah Baumbach. Their input helps make this divorce story more heartbreakingleadered by Scarlett Johansson Y Adam Driver, which directly became one of the best films of its director and of the Netflix platform. An exciting film, but also very sharp.

Watch on Netflix | Criticism in Espinof