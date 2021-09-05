three examples of his skill

We all know Jennifer Aniston, some more some less, but of the series “Friends”, In which she was one of the main characters, we’ve all heard of it. Born into a family of actors, she decided to follow them and become a famous actress too, even without the support of her father. Success doesn’t come overnight and so she had to work hard before becoming a famous actress as she is now.

“Friends” is one of the most loved and famous TV shows of all time. In a Manhattan coffee shop, Central Perk, six friends meet to talk and live their lives. Each character begins the show when they are in their twenties, aging up to thirty over the course of the show. Some characters have come together over the years and others have come together by fate. Love, friendships, occupations and many other components of life are represented in this show. The characters are Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courtney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), with whom Aniston had a back-and-forth relationship during the show. After the “Reunion” there have been certain rumors that Jennifer and David may be starting a relationship, and in the last few days these rumors have been accentuated.

In addition to this famous series, however, Jennifer has been the protagonist of many other films that we will see later.

Murder Mystery – a film that leads to the discovery of a real mystery

This film is a work of Adam Sandler on Netflix. It’s a weird and funny movie. It is actually a thriller comedy with the murder mystery theme. During their honeymoon, Nick Spitz (Sandler) and Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) were involved in the murder of billionaire Malcolm Koons (Trenst Stamp) are prime suspects and are forced to do some tests to clean their names.

The film is essentially a game of clues, played with a couple of unfortunate protagonists, on a yacht that also features a small casino where the characters pass the time. The other main cast members are each accentuated stereotypes, from a super rich maharaja to a Hollywood conquering actress, and they all have their own reason for wanting the murder victim. Thankfully, between Nick’s police know-how and Audrey’s knowledge of detective novels, I’m able to find the right suspect before they’re arrested and charged. Murder Mystery is a film that is based on the comic aspect but also has thriller elements.

Dumplin, a hymn to Dolly Parton

Dumplin‘is a beautiful hymn to Dolly Parton and an example of how to manage a full-length woman as the protagonist without a comic filter or be overly dramatic.

For most of Willowdean’s (Danielle Macdonald) life, it wasn’t her mother, Rosie (Jennifer Aniston), who raised her, but her aunt Lucy (Hilliary Begley). This, in addition to taking care of Willowdean, also took care of sewing. However, during Willowdean’s late teens, Lucy dies. The exact cause isn’t told, but he leaves Willowdean with a mother he knows but has a strained relationship with.

That is until, in honor of her aunt Lucy, a ferocious woman who, for some reason, hasn’t been as glamorous as her sister, Willowdean decides to enter her mother’s Miss Bluebonnet pageant. A task she takes on with her best friend Elle, whom Lucy helped her meet, an eccentric girl named Hannah, and a quiet girl named Mille who, inspired by Willowdean, enters and takes competition seriously. Especially since it was his dream, since he was 8 years old, to participate in a competition.

Dumplin ‘declares that there is power in expressing femininity and solidarity. The film is about inner self-esteem and the relationships that support it. The only problem with this inner focus is that it excuses the external and institutional factors that are responsible for Will’s internalized fears. Many of Will’s real barriers are removed, there are one or two cases of high school kids who treat Will badly because of his weight and the shady appearance of a beauty queen, but for the most part, Will is in an environment. welcoming. It just has to accept itself.

There would be many more Aniston films to talk about, as she is such a good actress and able to convey various emotions and make us love her films. The 3 listed above are part of a long list of his films.