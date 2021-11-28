Three excellent investment strategies for a millionaire pension

Do you want to retire a millionaire? Thanks to these three great investment strategies, you will be able to achieve this goal in a simpler way than you might think

Once you get to retirement you will need a lot of money to supplement Social Security if you want one life free from financial worries in recent years. Have at least a capital of one million euros invested can help you produce the income you need as a retiree once the wages stop coming in. But becoming a retiree millionaire can be a huge challenge, for the most part seen as an impossible thing.

The good news is that there are several possible paths to growing a seven-figure nest egg. Three are described below investment strategies who aim to reach a million or more saved before retirement arrives.

Invest consistently, even if the market is volatile

The volatility of the stock market it’s intimidating and can be tempting to stop investing or even withdraw your money altogether when stock prices start to go down. However, this strategy could harm your long-term savings more than you think.

No one can predict when a stock market correction or crash will occur, and trying to time the market is risky. Let’s say, for example, that you sell your investments because you believe a crash is looming, there is always the possibility that the market will not collapse and that prices will continue to rise. If so, you will lose those earnings by selling. Also, if you decide to reinvest at a later time, if prices have continued to rise, you may end up paying more for your investments than you sold them. While selling during times of volatility may seem smart, it could cost you a lot of money over time and make it more difficult to achieve your retirement goals.

Otherwise, continuing to invest during market downturns can actually be one convenient strategy. When the market is in crisis, stock prices are lower. This is a fantastic opportunity to invest more when the market is essentially for sale. By investing in quality stocks when their prices are lower, you can help your savings grow faster without spending too much (see for example “Two Growth Shares to buy and hold forever“).

If your goal is reach retirement with one million euros, it is important to have the right investment strategy. It may seem counterintuitive to keep investing even when the market takes a bad turn. However, by investing constantly, even during times of volatility, you can maximize your investments over the long term.

Start early and get steady

When it comes to creating wealth for retirement, time is the most effective tool at your disposal. That’s why I recommend a retirement savings strategy from a young age.

It is not easy to save money for retirement when other expenses arise, such as mortgage payments, school, car, or unexpected costs. But the longer the savings window you allow yourself, the more likely you are to build up a hefty sum before your career comes to an end.

Imagine starting to contribute to a retirement savings plan at the age of 25 and doing so for 40 years. If you put 350 euros a month and your investments in your pension plan offer an average annual return of 8%, you will end up with almost 1.1 million euros after four decades. (That 8% yield is slightly below the stock market average and reasonable to work with.)

Time is essential, to understand it imagine the same example above but taking a 30-year window as a reference. Instead of the 1.1 million euros achieved in 40 years, with 30 years the capital reached will be “only” 476,000 euros.

The bottom line is that the more time you allow yourself to save for retirement, the more likely it is that the goal of one million euros or more can be achieved. If you haven’t started saving for your senior years yet, start now.

Invest in an index fund

When investing for retirement, it is essential to choose the right resources to grow your wealth. Ideally, you should choose a diversified investment that is exposed to an appropriate level of risk and invested in something that you would be happy to hold for the long term.

That’s why a S&P 500 index fund is the ideal choice. The S&P 500 is the benchmark index of the American stock market. It is made up of approximately 500 of the largest companies in the United States. When you buy a ETF that tracks the S&P 500, the money you have invested is distributed to buy stock in each of these companies.

Over time, theThe S&P 500 has consistently produced large returns with minimal risk. Its returns are in average around 10% per year and long-term investors who have kept their money invested for a period of at least 20 years have always made a profit, even if they have poorly planned their initial investments.

Invest in S&P 500 index fund it’s the sure thing, and thanks to the generous returns it offers, it allows you to reach that one million dollar goal by setting aside a reasonable amount of money each month, as long as you start saving at a reasonable age.

In fact, if you start investing in an S&P 500 index fund when you are 35 and earn on average the 10% annual return that the S&P 500 has consistently produced over time, you should only put 506 euros a month into your account until age. aged 65 to end up with one million euros.

The ease of invest in an S&P 500 fund, coupled with the favorable return / risk ratio, is one of the main reasons why Warren Buffett, one of the greatest investors of all time, believes this investment is the right one for most people (read this post Warren Buffett: the best investment solutions for novice investors).

Anyone who wants to have the surest chance of becoming a retiree millionaire could consider investing in an S&P 500 fund. Here is the solution to do it in an easy way

An ETF to invest in and hold on forever

One of the best solutions to invest in S&P 500 index fund is through the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) (ISIN IE00B3XXRP09). This ETF, in addition to tracking the performance of the S&P 500 index fairly closely, also has a low expense ratio of 0.03%, which means that for every € 10,000 invested, you will pay only € 3 per year in commissions.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has achieved an average rate of return of 15% per year since its inception in 2010. This is an incredibly high return for this type of fund, and it is mainly due to the fantastic bull market we have experienced over the past decade.

Since the inception of the S&P 500, the index itself has achieved an average rate of return of around 10% per year. Keep in mind that this is an average over time. So while in some years you might get a 15% or even 20% return, in others you might suffer losses. Over the course of a few decades, however, an overall average return of around 10% per year is likely to occur.

Let’s say you are just starting your investment journey and you can afford to invest 300 euros per month in this ETF. Let’s also assume you’re earning an average annual return of 10% over time. Depending on how many years you have left to save, here’s approximately how much savings you could accumulate:

With a little patience, it is possible to become a millionaire by investing in this ETF. Plus, the more you invest, the more you can potentially earn. As long as your bills are paid and you have a healthy emergency fund, it’s wise to invest as much as possible to maximize your earnings.

Investing in ETFs is a great way to build a diversified portfolio andVanguard S&P 500 ETF it’s a fantastic addition to your investments. By constantly investing and keeping this fund for as long as possible, you can potentially make a lot of money.

