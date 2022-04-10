Three exercises to avoid and relieve neck pain

The loss of strength in the cervical and dorsal muscles makes us more prone to pain

Throughout life, at one time or another, all people suffer Back pain. The fact that it is such a common ailment sometimes makes us believe that it is irremediable and little attention is paid to its prevention, but there are a series of exercises that can be done to avoid suffering from this uncomfortable pain.

Although there are several theories about how the neck discomfort, The explanation is simpler than it seems. “The cervical is a target point & rdquor ;, summarizes master tape, physiotherapist and deputy secretary of the College of Physiotherapists of Catalonia. So much so that various circumstances can cause tension to be reflected in that area more easily than in other areas.

In this regard, Mestre assures that the neck area “is usually contracted by the lack of movement We tend to be a very sedentary society and in the long run stiffens and muscle is lost & rdquor ;. This loss of strength in the long run makes us more prone to pain. This fact that affects other muscle groups can also end up affecting this area. For example, him shoulder painor the back pain you can go up and end up affecting the neck.

Other triggers

Although it is clear that the most triggering factor is sedentary lifestylethe lack of mobilization of the area and the lack of physical exercise, there are other circumstances that can contribute to the appearance of this pain.

Sometimes, after being cold, the cervical area also hurts. Although it seems that it is the cold that causes it, the real cause is the reflection of shrug. It’s not the cold but the strain. “It is a sum of factors. The cold only causes the reaction of tension, shrinkage, and that added to the lack of muscles is what causes the pain & rdquor ;, explains Mestre. As it happens in summer with the air conditioningthe fact of being cold causes a muscular reaction of contraction and that causes the area to be loaded.

If you feel this pain on a recurring basis, it is advisable to visit a physiotherapist in order to receive personalized attention, but as a preventive measure and if the pain appears, a series of exercises that contribute to the health of the muscles in the area.

First of all, we can perform movements of flexion and extension of the neck. When performing this exercise, you have to be careful and the movement should be smooth. You may feel discomfort or a feeling of stiffness during the performance. While moving your head back and forth it is good to breathe deeply. After having mobilized the cervical vertebrae, we will now proceed to perform a similar exercise but with neck rotation movements. Starting from a standing position and facing forward, we will rotate our neck as if we wanted to look behind our shoulder. As with the previous exercise, we must not force the movement and we must stop if we feel that the pain increases. After performing the previous movements, we proceed to tilt the head as if we wanted to support it on the shoulders. We must keep our back straight and not raise our shoulders during this exercise. Finally we draw circles with the head to one side and to the other.

Mobilization of the cervical vertebrae To avoid pain, it is important to have good mobility in the cervical and dorsal area. So we are going to try to involve the first two vertebrae in the exercise. To do this, we will proceed to move the head forwards and backwards as if we wanted to remove and insert the double chin. After that, it is the turn of the lower cervicals, for this, we will take our shoulders with our hands and try to bring them forward while we bring our heads back.

With our hands on our shoulders we draw circles with our shoulders. The bigger the circle we draw, the more we will be mobilizing. Many times the cause of neck pain is also back pain, so mobilizing the shoulder can help relieve pain. After that, we proceed to stretch the shoulders, interlacing the hands and raising the hands and taking them up and back. In this exercise we must be careful with raising the shoulders or mobilizing the dorsal. In the same way, we can stretch the chest by interlocking the fingers behind the back and trying to raise the arms.