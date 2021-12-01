Three Extraordinary Restocks from GameStop Coming!

Christmas is approaching and it’s time for gifts! Reason why an amazing super restock is coming from GameStop! If you have not succeeded in the past you will have the opportunity to make your PlayStation 5 Standard, Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition and Xbox Mini-Fridge.

The most unique occasion will be tomorrow afternoon Wednesday 1 December 2021 starting at 16:00, on the occasion of the live streaming of GameStop TV. During the broadcast, the three drops of the PlayStation 5 Standard bundle, Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition and Xbox Mini-Fridge will be launched, however, the quantities, as always, will be decidedly limited and only the fastest and luckiest will be able to make the purchase. .

We therefore suggest you copy and save this address, where the PS5 restock will be. The other links will be announced during the episode and we will report them to you on our Telegram channel.

GameStop TV tomorrow’s episode will have Christmas gifts as its main topic, with lots of suggestions on games, accessories and merchandise that you can treat yourself to and give to your friends. The guest of the episode will be ‘Blink46‘The broadcast will be conducted as always by the well-known streamer Kafkanya, flanked by Lorenzo’Kobe‘Fazio.

It will be announced during the episode when orders for PlayStation 5 will be opened on the GameStop site. For the occasion, a PS5 Standard Edition bundle will be made available starting from € 699.98 which includes Far Cry 6 Yara Edition, Back 4 Blood, Sackboy a Big Adventure, and NX100S headphones.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

Source: GameStop – GameStop