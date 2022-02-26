Three Fantastic Sci-Fi Movies Leaving Streaming Platforms This Weekend

It may not be the marathon you expected, but it is the one you need: after this weekend These three genre films will no longer be available on streaming platforms. We bring them for all tastes: cosmic horror, media dystopia and non-Marvel superheroes, so coffee, blanket and squeeze those subscriptions.

‘Prince of Darkness’

One of the least claimed films by the great John Carpenter, who applied the idea of ​​people locked up in a small space that gave him such good results in ‘The Thing’ or ‘Assault on the 13th District Police Station’ and le applies the fundamentals of Lovecraftian cosmic horror, spiced with some Italian horror influence which was fashionable at the time. A group of scholars meets to investigate the origin of a substance of unknown origin. And Alice Cooper comes out as hobo disturbing.

‘The Truman Show’

A satire of the media overexposure that took us all by surprise in 1998 and that we then interpreted as a criticism of the reality shows ‘Big Brother’ type. Of course, the reality is much more perverse, and seen today,’The Truman Show’ can be understood as a visionary anticipation of the continuing surveillance to which we subject others on devices and social networks in exchange for entertainment. More relevant than ever and with a Jim Carrey at his best.

‘Lucy’

Scarlett Johansson is the Black Widow, all right, but she goes one step further, into infinitely more bizarre terrain, in this story about a young woman who accidentally she ingests a drug that not only turns her into a superhero, but also directly makes her transcend reality. Major and fast-paced action and with a final stretch that is the closest Luc Besson is going to be to shooting his own ‘2001’