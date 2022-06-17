Three fashionable layered haircuts this summer 2022

Good news for lovers of volume in the hair. Because although the straight hair is Fashioncoexists in the plane of the trends haircuts of the season with the immortals layers.

It is well known that layers are the secret to giving movement to fine hair, as well as to get the most out of the curls. A layered haircut is very flatteringbrings personality, volume and body to the hair.

In addition, in summer they live a golden age because they are very fresh, happy and with that casual air so in line with this. In fact, they are great to style with surfer waves and show off beach-effect hair.

Layered haircuts on trend: the butterfly mane

Among the fashionable layered cuts to choose from this summer 2022, there are outfits for all tastes. The most amazing is the butterfly hair. It consists of a long hair with some accurate layers at the height of the chin and neck. In this way, she frames the face and gives the hair a lot of fluidity. It is also perfect combined with a curtain fringe.

Among the celebrities who have already joined this style are the actresses Hailee Steinfeld and margot robbie. It is also a faithful recreation of the sensational hair of the actress and model Farrah Fawcetta stylistic icon in the 1970s.

Trending layered haircuts: the shaggy

Following the path of nostalgia, since the 70s and 80s the shaggy or shag has returned with force. The hairdresser Congratulations Ords, director of Happy Hair (Matar, Barcelona), points out that “the key to shaggy is the layers that allow to create fluidity and movement.

It is characterized by a succession of layers with lots of texture and is worn above all with a long bangs This cut also has the power to rejuvenate, thanks to those parades that reduce the volume of the face. We have seen the shag on the model Kai Gerber, as well as the singer Billie Eilish.

Trending layered haircuts: the mullet

Surprise, surprise, another cut from the 70s and 80s that has positioned itself as furiously current. This is characterized by being shorter on the top and sides of the head while wearing longest at napewith a lucky casual tagline.

The mullet is a very bold, with a certain rebellious and disheveled air, suitable for wavy, curly and straight hair. “The original is a very short bangsbut it can stand out to give some modernity and grace to the face”, emphasizes the hairdresser Gabriel Llano. This mane is worn by the singers Zahara and Natalia Lacunza.