Three Ferraris of the Gulf clan will be auctioned – Services – Justice

On August 2, he was extradited to the United States. Juan José Valencia Zuluaga, aka Falconaccused of being a ‘pure narco’ of the ‘gulf clan‘, and while the North American authorities prosecute him for drug trafficking, in Colombia several of the properties that were taken from him are going to be auctioned.

In particular, on October 25, the Special Assets Society (SAE) will auction three of the luxurious Ferrari that the capo had, who at the time of his capture, in 2021, had a total of 30 high-end cars seized, including Ferrari, Mustang, McLaren, a collection of jeeps, among others.

Photo: The Hammer-Popular Bank

The auction will be done through the platform The People’s Bank Hammerwhere the photos and characteristics of the vehicles that will receive offers from buyers have already been published.

One of the cars is a Ferrari 812 Superfast, 2020 model, in red. It has a cylinder capacity of 6,500 cubic centimeters and reaches a maximum speed of 340 kilometers per hour, with acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.9 seconds.

According to the information published on the website of El Martillo del Banco Popular, it is only 806 kilometers long, so it is almost new.

Photo: The Hammer-Popular Bank

Likewise, a Ferrari Portofinowhite color and 2019 model. This is a coupé-type convertible, with a cylinder capacity of 3,855 cubic centimeters, which reaches a maximum speed of 320 kilometers per hour.

Acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers is achieved in 3.5 seconds, and this car has a mileage of 1,717 kilometers.

Photo: The Hammer-Popular Bank

Finally, it will be auctioned a Ferrari 488 Spider, 2019 model, silver color. This is a coupe-type vehicle, with a cylinder capacity of 3,902 cubic centimeters and a top speed of 325 kilometers per hour.

Acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers is achieved in 3 seconds, and according to the website of El Martillo del Banco Popular, it has a distance of 1,703 kilometers.

So you can participate in the auction

The entire auction process will be done through the website of El Martillo del Banco Popular (https://www.elmartillo.com.co/), there people must register on the portal and identify the product they are interested in, as well as its batch number.

Then it is necessary to make a virtual deposit, the value of which varies depending on the good for which an offer will be made. The deposit is for the purpose of showing the seriousness of the offer.

Later, on the day of the auction, those interested must enter the virtual sales room, associate the deposit with the lot of interest, and send the offer.

In the case of the three Ferraris, offers will be received between 12:00 am on October 24 and 10:30 am on October 25.

Once the auction is over, El Martillo del Banco Popular will inform the SAE of the winning bids and the SAE will notify the bidders, giving them a term to record the remaining value.

