Three films not to be missed: the drive-in cinema is back in Termoli

The appointment is in Piazza Giovanni Paolo II. The program

TERMOLI. After last year’s success, the drive-in cinema returns to Piazza Papa Giovanni Paolo II. Three evenings organized by the municipal administration and the Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism in collaboration with MR Solution. The procedures for all those who want to attend the programming are always the same. Admission is free and with cars you can access the film area from 8.15 pm, while programming will begin at 9 pm.

The first appointment is for Saturday 4th September with the film ‘Dumbo’, Saturday 11th September ‘Gemini man’ and finally Saturday 18th September ‘A siren in Paris’.

The drive-in area can accommodate up to one hundred cars. All spectators will be given soundproof headphones to quietly watch the films, the system used is the Sylent Movie System which allows you to have a high-performance audio that does not cause any disturbance to the neighborhood.

THE PROGRAM:

– SATURDAY 4 SEPTEMBER AT 9 PM: ‘Dumbo‘, a 2019 film by director Tim Burton and starring Colin Farrel, Michael Keaton, Danny De Vito, Eva Green, Alan Arkin and Finley Hobbins. The film tells the story of the cute little elephant who is teased by everyone because of his big ears but who will still find a way to redeem himself.

– SATURDAY 11 SEPTEMBER AT 9 PM: ‘Gemini Man’, a 2019 film signed by director Ang Lee that tells the life of a murderer who has to deal with his clone 25 years younger and much stronger than him. In the cast Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong and Ralph Brown.

– SATURDAY 18 SEPTEMBER AT 9 PM: ‘A siren in Paris’, 2020 film by director Mathias Malzieu with Tchey Karyo, Rossy De Palma, Marylin Lima, Romane Bohringer and Nicolas Duvauchelle. It is a brilliant comedy in which during a sudden flood, a mermaid will meet a Parisian who will fall madly in love with her.

