three films suggest the emotion to associate with our holidays

What do Roman Holidays, My Love Help Me and A Big Wednesday have in common? The holiday is the search for the right spirit that revolves around it.

Do we need holidays? The answer is yes. Today more than ever. The image we project on the summer holidays this summer is different from the usual, due to the great heaviness of the past months that we carry on our shoulders. Tourism businesses are picking up and many people will be happy to get back to work, as long as vacationers are there. We still can’t make an estimate of how many foreigners will arrive in Italy, but we Italians are there and it is with a certain fervor that we await that moment of detachment. But the way we are getting to this moment will be different.

This time it is the search for the right mood to be predominant, to guide our choices. Relaxation has always been synonymous with vacation, yet it is the psychological wounds that we must heal. We all, really all, need to clear our minds. For the body, the matter is subjective, with someone who will not want to move a muscle and someone else who will want to hike, perhaps for not having been able to put skis on last winter. The key to this year’s summer holidays will be emotion. And when it comes to emotions, it is to the cinema that we must turn, our personal archive of joy and sadness, of anxiety and fear, of amazement and wonder.

The summer holidays in three films, as distant as they are united in the search for the coveted state of mind

In the cinema of our country there are infinite titles that tell the Italians on vacation. The reference goes not only to the genre of cinepanettone which held the bench for three decades, in the 80s, 90s and 2000s, in which the holiday was the pretext to tell the boorishness of the average Italian of any social class. The story of a film is always the driving force for our emotions, but there are some titles that more than others have been able to be remembered for the scenarios in which they were set, because the role they played within the story itself became a means of sensory transport.

Roman holidays indelibly carries with it the light-heartedness of the story it tells. True, it’s an American film, but it probably belongs more to us than to them. Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn And Rome with its artistic beauties they are the three protagonists of William Wyler’s film, the best commercial that the capital could have. Even today many of the tourists from all over the world who flock to Rome have been invited to do so after experiencing the romance of the film on the screen, despite portraying what Rome was like in the 1950s. On the other hand, this is the eternal city that reveals itself the best stress reliever for Princess Anne’s nervous breakdown due to too many diplomatic tasks she had to cope with.

As we slipped into the 1960s, overseas holiday habits began to experience some changes. Flights to and from the United States were faster than shipping he had to resort to new ideas in order not to lose customers. From pleasant means of transport to reach a place, therefore, the ships became cruises offering a completely different concept of vacation. Pleasure and comfort were found on board for the entire duration of the journey that touched several ports. It was the cinema that “received the task” of presenting this new way of vacationing with the film My love help me, interpreted by Deaf Tree And Monica Vitti. Sordi, also a director, expressed his enthusiasm for the cruise ship calling it “a great floating soundstage”. Breakfast buffets in spacious cabins, impeccable restaurant service, casinos, deck walks and endless poolside entertainment were the inviting showcases for movie-goers who dreamed of escapism. The story of the film is tragicomic in the staging of the couple in crisis which is the best of contrasts compared to the wonders around them that they cannot enjoy.

Wanting to slip another decade and staying on the holiday theme, it is The shark the first title that emerges from the surface. It is 1975 and no one knows yet which film of Steven Spielberg it will become the first cinematic blockbuster, effectively transforming the summer season of American cinema into a lucrative time of year for the Hollywood industry. Certainly it is not the title to which the concept of vacation can be associated, but three years of waiting are enough to have a more appropriate one. It is about A big Wednesday from 1978, the only real surf film that holds up very well as a metaphor for life. The great value of that title directed by John Milius is to have made tangible to the spectators the grandeur of the ocean that goes hand in hand with the audacity of being young. It’s a life-giving breath and you don’t need to be a surfer to enjoy it.

Loading... Advertisements

Even contemplating the waves leaning against a balustrade of a cruise ship, allows you to get lost in that greatness. If you are also looking for a vacation that can allow you to free your mind, look at the horizon, the waves and let someone take care of your well-being, a cruise can be the good solution.

Climb up for example an MSC Cruises ship it’s like stepping into another dimension, in the name of discovery and total relaxation. A cruise trip manages to make us feel lighter but then makes us return home with much heavier luggage, made up of new emotions and beautiful memories.

MSC Cruises sails all year round in the Mediterranean, in the summer it also crosses the seas of Northern Europe and in the winter months it travels to the Arab Emirates, the Red Sea and the Caribbean. Mediterranean routes include Greece, Croatia, Malta, Puglia, Sicily, Liguria, the French Riviera, Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Valencia and Ibiza

The MSC fleet consists of 19 ships, all different from each other, but united by the comfort, the professionalism of the crew on board and the possibility to try cuisines from all over the world, to relax poolside or to indulge in sport, to the Welfare, to the fun and to culture, to be kissed by the sun, to meet people from all cultures and nationalities, to listen to their stories and, why not, to share their own too.

Those who travel on MSC Cruises ships say they have lived an indelible experience, surrounded by the beauty of the sea, all to be contemplated, to have felt “far from everything” and at the same time “at home”, leaving a piece of himself on board and feeling enormously enriched at the end of the journey.

Book to believe 🙂