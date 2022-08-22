Three flattering haircuts to clean up your hair after the summer

Summer is wonderful, yes, but not so much for our hair. Chlorine, salt, sweat, sand… There are many factors that can damage our hair and make it look dry, frizzy and even ‘frizzy’. And although it is true that in hairdressing salons we can find different treatments to restore all the lost hydration, the most effective (and quickest) solution is to ‘cut to the chase’, especially to end split ends.





In this sense, those who know the most about trends in hairdressing are clear that opting for a haircut that is trendy and flattering is the best solution. In addition, after the holidays it is the perfect time to welcome the new season and release a look with a renewed air. We talked to experts in the field to find out which are the most flattering cuts to clean up your hair.





1. Bob cut

This is the quintessential versatile cut. It is worn by women of all ages and flatters all types of faces. This fall, this haircut will continue to be a trend, and it never goes out of style…

We can wear it in a ‘long’, ‘short’ or classic version, as well as with bangs, parted in the middle, straight or curly. As recommended by the stylist M.ª José Llata ​​from Peluquería Llata ​​Carrera, “the bob is still going strong because it refreshes and it is also very difficult for it to feel bad. It has many versions and for those who want to show off an impeccable image, I recommend the ‘ bob blunt cut’ that features more polished and straighter ends, without feathering or layering.”

For her part, the expert defends the classic bob (with or without bangs) pFor those who do not want to risk or the ‘lob’ (‘long bob’)as this version of the cut is worn at shoulder length.

2. Midi cut

It is another of the most timeless classic cuts. It is perfect for those who love their hair and do not want to give up its length. The midi cuts are those that slightly exceed the shoulders. As the Llata ​​Carrera expert explains, the trend now is to wear it with bangs, but if it does not favor us, the midi adapts very well to wearing it without it. “The key when it comes to cutting it is to work it with the knife on the part of the ends, in this way it is possible to destructure them and give lightness to the whole”, he details.

3. ‘Pixie crop’

Undoubtedly one of the most daring cuts of all those recommended by experts to clean up the hair. This is recommended for those who want a radical change of look or solve damage to the color or length of the hair.

This fall, very short cuts will be a trend and, specifically, as Llata ​​assures the ‘pixie crop’ will be the most successfuland. What does it consist of? Basically it is a shorter version of the ‘pixie’ and “provides a forceful image in which the face is the main protagonist. We can leave it slightly longer to comb it to the side, a touch that softens. Or risk with a military short in a homogeneous way Each one must adapt it to their personality, although I always recommend accompanying them with color”.

Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content every Thursday in your email for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.