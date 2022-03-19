Three free fitness areas delivered to the City The photos

Three free-to-use fitness areas for exercising free-body physical activity outdoors, with a sea view and in two city parks, were symbolically delivered to the city this morning by the Mayor of Bisceglie, Angelantonio Angarano, accompanied by councilors and municipal councilors. To seal the moment, in the Conca dei Monaci area, two exceptional testimonials, young and talented Bisceglie ambassadors of sport in the world: Eusebio Haliti, multiple Italian athletics champion, and Lucrezia Napoletano, emerging star of Italian swimming who has already collected significant achievements at the youth level. A brief demonstration of how to use the equipment was provided by personal trainer and mental coach Dino Cocola.

“Our promenade is populated every day by many people who practice jogging, jogging or simply stroll enjoying the evocative view of the magnificent sea that Mother Nature has given us”, underlined the mayor of Bisceglie. “With this equipment, which everyone can use freely, our coast road becomes more and more an evocative path of well-being and beauty equipped with services. The fitness area, which many had requested, is added to the safe and comfortable cycle paths, to the free beach equipped for people with disabilities, to the new, beautiful pebble beaches. The municipal plan of the coasts, adopted in addition, is also the beginning of a process aimed at allowing new and diversified opportunities for the development, enhancement and promotion of the seafront, always through criteria of eco-compatibility, environmental sustainability and respect for natural processes “.

Two other free fitness areas have been installed in the Misericordia park, named after the Fallen of Nassiriya, and in the Sant’Andrea park, in the district of the same name. “We are improving our green areas and we are working to create new ones, such as the Capuchin llama park which, from abandonment and degradation, will become a green lung in the center. We are fixing the carousels for children that were damaged in all the city parks and, at the same time, we will guarantee more regular maintenance. An operation that was requested by parents and by the children themselves, who can now return to play in peace and safety. The appeal I make to all citizens is to be custodians of these equipment and to know how to best preserve them because they belong to all of us “.