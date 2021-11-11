“Three full backs on Giuntoli’s list, I’ll reveal the names”

TO Radio Mars during the broadcast “Mars Sport Live“Luca intervened Marchetti, journalist and market expert.

“Full-backs for Napoli? Three are for the left and are different profiles. He sent he is very experienced and is not renewing his contract with Lille, Parisi he is a promising guy who is not a starter now but can improve and then there is Estupinan from Spain. You have to figure out whether to take a boy to grow up or someone who can play right away. There is also of course a economic discourse to do. I believe that at the moment the companies are trying to understand what the movements may be. The squad is large, we are at the beginning of November.

If we talk about perspective, the order is reversed, but if we talk about guarantees, the order is Mandava-Parisi-Estupinan. I don’t think the January market will be a crackling one, both for economic and group reasons. There are also the returns of the injured, then the opportunities are welcome.

I didn’t know what kind of player he was Anguissa and what kind of impact it could have. Good at catching him and also good at settling in immediately.

Many of the footballers in expiration they already have the renewal ready, while others will then have to make assessments. Today, going out of contract is no longer as convenient as it once was for the player. Before, it certainly meant cashing in, today there is no certainty: either he is a top player and has a queue outside the door or he can earn at most the same amount.

Which players at maturity can be convenient for Napoli? Surely Dybala And Cuadrado will renew with Juventus, Bernardeschi definitely will treat. Boga it could be a name, too Djuricic perhaps without a signature award. It is one thing to play for Sassuolo and one thing is to play for Napoli. Some names are certainly attractive for Napoli.

Belotti? I see it hard that Napoli can go to Belotti, also because in Naples he would not be a regular starter and I think the Azzurri are quite covered in attack. Mertens made a lifestyle choice in the latest renovation.

Does Rome on Insigne leave Mkhytarian? Potentially yes, but the contract that Insigne asks for is in my opinion different from that of Mkhytarian “.



