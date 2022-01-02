three games for less than 2 euros to buy now

We have recently reported a series of games for PS4 and PS5 for less than five euros and you have shown that you are very pleased with our recommendations on the games on offer. This time we lower the budget further … what can you buy on the PlayStation Store for less than two euros? Not much of course, but digging well you can find some very interesting goodies and even dated but still valid AAA games. Here are our shopping tips, the comments space below remains at your disposal for any suggestions.

Oxenfree – 99 cents

Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller which has as its protagonist a group of friends: by mistake the boys open a ghostly rift, thus following a series of terrifying events linked to the past of the mysterious island that hosts the protagonists of this adventure.

The player has the full control of every aspect of the story and each decision will positively or negatively affect the future of Alex and his travel companions. Definitely a title to be recovered in view of the arrival of Oxenfree II Lost Signal, expected in 2022.

GoNNER – 1.99 euros

Another critically acclaimed indie title is GoNNER, a procedural 2D platform game with Roguelike elements (Want to know more? Here’s Gonner’s review) which puts the player in the shoes of Ikki, embarking on a long journey to deep and dark places to meet Sally the whale.

A journey that may seem simple but on the way we will come across enemies to defeat, very bad bosses and obviously secret and collectible hidden in full platforming tradition, as well as multiple endings that entice you to play over and over to unlock every available ending. GoNNER is characterized by an aesthetic style of great impact, if you are looking for something original and different from the usual, you have just found it.

Murdered Soul Suspect – 1.99 euros

Murdered Soul Suspect is not a recent game, the launch dates back to the summer of 2014 as a cross-gen game for PS3 and PS4. A title that carries almost eight years of life on its shoulders.

At this price, however, one cannot help but take it into consideration, above all if you love paranormal atmospheres which form the background to the events narrated in Murdered Soul Suspect. Of course, you have to go over a dated technical sector and a gameplay that is not always in focus, at the time of the launch. the game was received lukewarmly and ignored by the general public, a commercial flop that led to the rapid closure of the development team and the abandonment of any plan linked to the possible creation of a new franchise. Meanwhile, here you can brush up on our review of Murdered Soul Suspect.