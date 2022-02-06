three games not to be missed at a discount for less than 20 euros

The month of February also brings as a dowry a new wave of discounts on Nintendo eShop, with a selection of Nintendo Switch titles on sale at reduced prices for a limited time only. A good opportunity to enrich your software library and save money, for the occasion we went in search of the best Nintendo Switch games for less than 20 euros … here’s what we found!

Unpacking – 15.99 euros

We’ve all been there and it’s one of the most traumatic moments in life … we naturally speak of moving: packing boxes, putting your life in a container and reopening everything in a new home, ready for new adventures.

An experience that Unpacking tries to simulate by transforming the move into a “zen experience” without frenzy, in this case proposing a relaxed game concept, without game over, without scores and without the possibility of errors. Unpacking may surprise you and we advise you to recover it, you will not regret it, and we also recommend that you read the Unpacking review to better understand what to expect from this gem.

Hades – 16.24 euros

Talking about Hades without being repetitive is not easy, rivers of virtual ink have been spent on the Supergiant game to praise what is in effect recognized as one of the most important games of recent years, winner of multiple Game of the Year awards.

The Nintendo Switch version does not include extra content of any kind but it certainly has the advantage of being able to be played on the move, which is no small feat for a title of this caliber, which adapts to the hybrid nature of the console of the Kyoto house. To find out more, Hades’ review is just a click away.

Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection – 19.79 euros

Capcom’s Ghosts n Goblins series enjoyed considerable success in the 1980s in the arcade and on home consoles thanks to the warm welcome given to the original Ghosts n Goblins, the sequel Ghouls ‘n Ghosts and Super Ghouls’ n Ghosts. one of the most successful SNES games ever.

After this trilogy, the saga struggles to keep up and for a new chapter we will have to wait for 2006, the year of the launch of Ultimate Ghosts n Goblins for PSP, then only mobile games and cameos for the knight Arthur … at least until 2021, launch year of Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection, a game halfway between reboot and remake.

We are faced with exactly what it seems: a sliding action platform that takes inspiration from the past, updating the technical sector and optimizing the gameplay, without betraying the spirit of the saga. It is not a perfect game, it is not a game accessible to everyone and aesthetically perhaps more could be done, despite this Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection is a title that we recommend you to recover, provided of course you love the genre. Would you like to know more? As usual, here’s the review of Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection.