three gifts from the Epic Games Store

The two new free Epic Games Store games of the week are now available but there is more because the company has announced that from November 18 it will be giving away others three free PC games to download and use without limitations. Are you curious to find out what they are?

Guild of Dungeoneering And “a turn-based dungeon crawler with card fights that features something different: instead of controlling your heroes, build a dungeon around them.” Kid A Mnesia Exhibition is described as “an upside-down digital / analog universe created from graphic materials and original recordings to celebrate 21 years of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac.” And finally Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) And “a platform-style game with evocative puzzles, developed in collaboration with the Iñupiat, a native people of Alaska, and drawn from a history of their folk lore that has been passed down for generations.“

Until November 16 you can download for free Assault on Tiny Tina’s Dragon Keep A unique adventure in Wonderlands while the Rogue Company Season Four Epic Pack is available for free until November 18, a package that includes Switchblade and Scorch, the Inferno Imp costume and 20,000 XP for the Battle Pass. And don’t forget that you have until November 15th to subscribe to the newsletter and receive an Epic Games Store discount coupon