Three health and wellness retreats to join this summer

An 18th-century spa with a spa, the best luxury residences in which to enter and complete a health and medical program, a mass of stone that invites you to silence and meditation… The idea of ​​stopping and disconnecting is a longing that almost all of us have. Everything goes very fast, technology makes life easier but, at the same time, it stresses us and makes us live on automatic pilot. Over time, this disconnection from our emotions prompts us to resort to external stimuli: alcohol, food, addiction to social networks... The nature of our body is not made to live at that pace and breaks are increasingly necessary.

Enjoying a few days of vacation while taking care of your health is a reality that you can do in these destinations that we have selected for you.

Sha Wellness Clinic, in the heart of the Mediterranean

The residences of the Shah, a luxury in the heart of the Mediterranean.ANTONIO TERRONTELVA

To get in and not get out of there. Because sometimes you have to learn the basics from the professionals. like the doctor Vincent Mere, responsible for the Sha Wellness Clinic Genomic Medicine and Healthy Aging Unit, which bases aging well on these three pillars: healthy eating, sleep and good mental health. All this is taken care of, with a 360 approach, in this hotel located in Alicante, which carries out the famous SHA method, in which you can choose preventive, genetic and anti-aging medicine programs, with the most effective natural therapies, giving special attention to prominence to a healthy and balanced nutrition. Soon we will have two new centers in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

Get lost in an 18th century mass

More of Torrent Hotel & Spa.

Where you can breathe happiness, calm and exclusivity. This luxury hotel on the Costa Brava has 39 suites (several with private pools) with incredible views of the Empordà. In addition to having time to walk, read and exercise, the hotel has MasSpa: an impressive building of more than 600 m2 with everything you need to regain balance and find well-being designed for holistic care. It has a 14-metre heated pool, 4 treatment rooms, a dry sauna and hammam, a water circuit, a fitness center equipped by Technogym and rooms for activities such as yoga, meditation or pilates. The best? treatments with Natura Biss products.

Bathe in ancient hot springs

The Las Caldas hotel, in Asturias with its original façade from 1776.

Las Caldas Villa Termal, located 8 km from Oviedo, is a Wellness Clinic Resort of national reference. It was created in 1776 and became famous for the thermal waters mineral-medicinal minerals that flow from its spring. No less than 40,000 square meters designed for the total comfort of its guests, an idyllic space where you can relax and practice sports in an atmosphere of absolute well-being. A hotel in which its complete facilities, its spectacular natural surroundings, its service and variety of wellness and health treatments make it a unique place, perfect for cultivating body – mind. They also have a private spa circuit which is a real luxury (with foot bath, tropical shower, rest area, floating pool, contrast shower, Roman bath and hot tub).

They have one-week slimming, anti-smoking and anti-stress programs, as well as the best beauty treatments. Especially recommended is the Bioenergetic Detox, which includes a whirlpool bath with draining oils, a mud wrap and a massage with suction cups to activate circulation.

If you like sports you are interested in their wide range of treatments, since they have the latest generation equipment and technology: from an effort test to determine training rhythms or oxygen consumption to a postural and muscular study applied to racing or cycling, or a sports suitability test.

