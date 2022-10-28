Three historic MET Gala dresses to warm up before the 2023 edition

The dresses historical of the Met Gala they are engraved in the memory of all fashionistas, and although we will highlight only three here, you can play while you read to see if you agree with our choices.

Blake Lively after the transformation of her dress Fabulous! Font. fashion

Met Gala 2023

The stairs of the Metropolitan Museum brings together artists, models and designers with the most dreamed-of looks of each year like never before in any other event.

Therefore, we are excited to think that the theme of the Met Gala 2023 is “Karl Lagerfeld: A line of Beauty“. Wide, inspiring and, without a doubt, a kick for many to dazzle the public by making their entrance.

The slogan not only dictates the dress code but also imposes the decoration and all the details of that night. It is a concept as a trigger idea where there is a lot of freedom to be able to interpret it.

Related news

Thus, the event that proposes to collect photos is always full of stars with the dresses and most spectacular outfits of the season.

Next, we propose to review three dresses history that marked the met gala from the moment iconic Vogue editor Anna Wintour became the meeting’s chair in 1995. Here we go.

Blake’s dress before she unfurled her shocking change. Font. cosmopolitan

Blake Lively: the dress that we still talk about during her entrance to the Met Gala 2022

The beautiful actress made her appearance on the arm of her husband, the charismatic actor Ryan Reynolds, and halfway down the stairs she showed off all the splendor of her transformable Versace dress.

With iridescent shades of gold, pink and turquoise, the garment was a tribute to the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and New York’s Grand Central Terminal.

Blake also chaired the organization committee and confirmed that she is one step beyond fashion with this fabulous design that we are still commenting on today, her husband’s face says it all!

The change of the outfit is amazing and it seems to be two different pieces although in reality it is only one. Shocking and original, it is too small to describe it: an iconic and unforgettable post-pandemic moment to remember and celebrate with all the encounters that, for a time, were in danger.

Monarchical, ecclesiastical and medieval style with a hallucinatory hat: all from Dolce & Gabbana. Font. Elle.

Sarah Jessica Parker: a Dolce & Gabbana baroque look to remember

In terms of style, we can not avoid the name of the most audacious and stylish New Yorker of all: the actress of Sex And The City, Sara Jessica Parker, who made the most dissimilar combinations of different styles a code of style.

In 2018, he surprised everyone with an ecclesiastical and baroque style signed by Dolce & Gabbana, being one of the most commented on that night.

This is how Lady Gaga entered in 2019. Source. fashion

Lady Gaga and her performance look at the Met Gala 2019

The iconic singer decided to wear 4 looks in one dress: fuchsia pink and with many meters of fabric, the spectacular singer made her entrance that 2019 with a Brandon Maxwell design that became a kind of Matryoshka when one by one was removed. the layers, going through a model of black dress and another intense pink until she was in black and fishnet lingerie.

Lady Gaga’s second step in removing the first layer. Font. fashion

The performance proposal caused a furore and left a great mark for Lively to do her part years later. Vanguard and fashion, an equation that Lady Gaga knows by heart and with which she never ceases to surprise us.

So continued Lady Gaga taking off layers and layers… Source. fashion

Until it stays like this! Font. fashion

What would be your style if you were invited to the Met Gala this year?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.