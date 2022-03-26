Three hostesses for the Oscars

In the last two years the Oscar awards They have suffered a severe popularity crisis accentuated by the pandemic, especially last year’s gala, which was the ceremony with the fewest spectators when more artistic films were the big winners of the night.

Barely 10 million viewers tuned in to the broadcast, which meant a decrease of 56% compared to 2020, which had already fallen to its worst record in the history of La Academia.

However, this 94th edition of the Oscars will try to put an end to this losing streak with the talent of Amy SchumerRegina Hall and Wanda Sykeswho will host the event, after three consecutive years without having a master of ceremony.

The actresses and comedians, in addition to making the audience laugh, will make history by becoming the first three female hosts of the awards on March 27.

This will bring a new nuance to the style of hosting the Oscars since in the last 20 years there have only been three female presenters: Whoopi Goldberg in 1994, 1996, 1999 and 2002; Ellen DeGeneres in 1996 and 1997; and Anne Hathaway, the latter with James Franco, in 2011.

As announced by La Academia, the ceremony will be divided into three one-hour segments, each of which will be headed by one of the hosts. The last time a trio presented the awards was in 1987 with Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan.

TRAJECTORY

Amy Schumer is an American actress, screenwriter and producer who is not only recognized for her television or film work, but also for not mincing words when it comes to speaking.

For example, the comedian went to The Drew Barrymore Show, an American talk show, to talk about the preparations for the gala, where she told Drew Barrymore, producer of the program, that she does not plan to avoid talking about the invasion of Russia to Ukraine in his gags at the 2022 Oscars and claimed to have proposed the idea of ​​President Volodymyr Zelensky appearing at the Oscars via satellite or on tape to avoid being tracked down.

Amy also has experience hosting award shows; the most remembered was his monologue at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards which went viral for his jokes about Hillary Clinton, Harrison Ford’s plane crashes and the power that the Magic Mike cast had to “make their fingers disappear” while watching the movie. film.

Among her most significant projects is the series “Life & Beth”, directed, written and starring by herself, where she manages to capture a portrait of the disillusionment of the millennial generation such as Fleabag, Girls or the Spanish Cardo.

The second host, Regina Hall, is an American actress best known for her role as Brenda in the legendary film “Scary Movie”, she is also a comedian and has been working in both the world of film and television for over 20 years.

Among the films he has starred in are “New York Shadows”, “New York Cops”, “The Boyfriend’s Best Friend”, “Love & Basketball” and “What Men Think”.

The third Oscar presenter is Wanda Sykes, considered one of the 25 funniest people in the United States by the publication Entertainment Weekly in one of its annual rankings. Among the most significant achievements of her career was winning an Emmy Award in 1999 for her work as a writer on “The Chris Rock Show”.

In addition, the actress has been one of the recurring characters in the acclaimed cult series “Larry David” and “Broad City”; He has even lent his voice to animated series such as “The Simpsons” in addition to having his own production with autobiographical touches, “Wanda at Large”, and participating in films such as “The Nutty Professor”, “My super ex-girlfriend” and “Uncontrolled ».

It should be noted that most of her career has been behind the cameras, as her voice is the main protagonist of many of her projects, since she is also a dubbing actress.

