three images in 4K from the trailer of the TGA 2021 – Nerd4.life

Senua as seen in the trailer for TGA 2021’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Insider Klobrille posted three 4K images taken from the trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which show some of the key moments of the film. In particular, we can see a close-up of Senua and two portraits of the creature that our tribe and her tribe try to kill throughout the video, without succeeding.

The creature seen in the trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II by TGA 2021

The creature from the Senua’s Saga 2021 TGA trailer: Hellblade II seen from another perspective

The video does not reveal the identity of the huge being, which reminded many of The Attack of the Giants, but at the end there seems to be a reference to the themes of the first chapter. Certainly Ninja Theory will delve into these aspects of the game before launch, so it should still be a long time.

However, the video was received in a very positive way by gamers, especially Xbox and PC ones. It was one of the biggest surprises of The Game Awards 2021. After all, the expectations born around the new Ninja Theory title are very high, so it is normal that the reaction was enormous.