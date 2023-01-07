Entertainment

Three impressive looks with which Miley Cyrus dazzled on stage

Miley Cyrus gave a show to receive the new year and shared the stage with various renowned artists. As usual, the American pop sensation surprised with three looks vintage that caught the attention of all attendees.

the mega show Miley Cyrus

The American artist welcomed 2023 with Miley’s New Years Eve Party, a show where a small group of fans participated and in which she shared the stage with several established artists, including Dolly Parton, Sia and Swae Lee.

