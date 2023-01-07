Three impressive looks with which Miley Cyrus dazzled on stage

Miley Cyrus gave a show to receive the new year and shared the stage with various renowned artists. As usual, the American pop sensation surprised with three looks vintage that caught the attention of all attendees.

the mega show Miley Cyrus

The American artist welcomed 2023 with Miley’s New Years Eve Party, a show where a small group of fans participated and in which she shared the stage with several established artists, including Dolly Parton, Sia and Swae Lee.

Although the show was broadcast on Peacock TV, the artist was in charge of posting the best moments on her official Instagram account so that her 192 million followers could enjoy this fantastic show that included tributes to Whitney Houston and David Bowie.

It could not miss, of course, the great hit of Miley Cyrus“Midnight sky”, which he sang together with the star Cari Fletcher.

The American singer said goodbye to 2022 in the best way. Source: Instagram @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus nothing was saved to say goodbye to 2022

The American pop megastar gave a show to remember. It was a real party in Miami and its thousands of fans enjoyed it to tears.

In addition to the guests already mentioned, Miley Cyrus He shared the spotlight with the iconic musician David Byrne, with whom he performed various songs, including the famous “Lets Dance.” The artist also joined Sia and the three of them sang the wonderful lyrics of “Unstoppable”.

The looks chosen to shine on their big night

The singer opened the show in a gorgeous Versace dress that was all the rage in spring 2006. The gorgeous outfit has a thigh-high slit and is green and orange in color. She accompanied the rest of the look with golden heeled sandals.

The soft fabric of her Versace dress enhanced her striking figure. SOURCE: Instagram@mileycyrus

To perform her smash hit “Midnight Sky” from her 2020 album Plastic Heart, Miley opted for a Bob Mackie piece from the Fall 2002 collection. knee.

Miley Cyrus she traveled back in time in a beautiful fringed dress. SOURCE: Instagram@mileycyrus

At the time of singing “Party in the USA”, the artist was shown in a fairly simple design for what we are used to. She did not have glitter, but she did have a sensual neckline and a bare back that revealed her elegant tattoos.

The pink and satin outfit allowed the singer to show her usual sensuality.

Miley Cyrus she looked sexy and elegant to sing one of her classics. SOURCE: Instagram@mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus He closed 2022 in this way as he knows how to do: pure music on stage with his beloved audience, encouraging him and wearing the best looks. His 2023 comes loaded with many projects, including the release of a new album after two years of absence.

