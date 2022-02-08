Three indicators that suggest an upcoming rise in the price of bitcoin

The past few weeks have seen double-digit losses on the cryptocurrency market. This is mainly due to short-term speculators, who have sold their bitcoin positions due to the threat of interest rate hikes from the US central bank. But the days of the bears seem to be over. The following 3 on-chain indicators suggest that bitcoin may soon return to a bull market.

We have already mentioned several times in the last few days that bitcoin has been heavily “oversold” in the last few weeks. One indicator of this is the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which recently dropped to its lowest level since March 2020. Another indicator points to the relationship between market capitalization and spending behavior on the blockchain. According to this reading, bitcoin is “oversold” like only 3 times before and could soon turn into a bull market again.

Credit: Pixabay

Since November, we have seen several price falls and a general bearish trend in the price of bitcoin. According to the data, these sales have been strongly driven by so-called “macro marginal sellers”. In the financial world, these tend to be short-term traders who primarily react to external ‘macro events’. The new variant of the virus and the looming interest rate hike were events that led to massive sales.

However, long-term investors have continued to hold their bitcoins and are now slowly buying, according to on-chain. Since December, hodlers have been using low prices to hoard cheap bitcoins. This should also be a clear sign of an impending bitcoin bull market.

With the information mentioned above, we could see bitcoin in the next few days in a bull market. After an extended bear market, we have now seen many green days. It is true that BTC prices have not yet fully recovered, but the road to an all-time high of 69K is not over. The current price hovers around an important area of ​​$ 38,000. The current consolidation around that price is a strong indicator that the next move will be strong.