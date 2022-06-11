Three infallible fashion keys that Emily taught us in Paris

The success of Netflix, Emily in Pariswhich stars the beautiful Lily Collins Not only does it tell the story of a young American professional going through an intense period in the city of love, but it also showcases Emily’s love of fashion.

The outfits she wears, chapter by chapter, are getting better and better, more glamorous, personal and risky.

The style that the protagonist develops at the hands of the stylist Patricia Field, also responsible for the legendary looks of Carrie Bradshaw in “The Sex and The City“, is simply unique. Therefore, with this inspiration, we bring you three infallible fashion tricks to apply to your looks and dazzle with simple wardrobe items.

Resolute fashion: Emily’s imprint in Paris

What we like most about Lily Collinsthat is, of the character of the actress in Emily in Paris it is how resolute and pragmatic she always turns out to get dressed. Master in combining trendy clothes with accessories and shoes, we review three unbeatable tricks for you to add to your fashion.

The different hats define the style of the garments. Source: Cool Guru

Emily loves hats. Not only because of the glamor they bring, but because they are the perfect setting for loose hair, they are capable of defining a style or breaking the monotony of a simple or monochrome outfit. Cheer up!

Fashion oversize and a lot of color are the great allies of Emily in Paris. Font. cool guru

Oversize garments: a trend to embrace

XXL white shirts, coats in vibrant colors or retro glasses with large hexagonal frames: everything goes when we talk about the oversize fashion that gave Emily so much joy during her stay in Paris.

With a wide garment, an entire look can change and become stylish, glamorous and unique. Just add a coat in forest green, bright red or turquoise to stand out. Go ahead, let your imagination run wild and incorporate this type of clothing into your wardrobe!

The secret is to play by the rule of balance: if you wear a garment that is too loose, compensate with a tighter one. Emily’s oversize coat always goes with a miniskirt with tight boots. Have you noticed?

The white crop top has as many versions as you can imagine but it is always flattering, classic and never fails. Font. cool guru

When you don’t know what to wear: keep it simple: white crop top!

Beyond his incredible monochrome outfits and the mix of dissimilar prints, the character of Emily in Paris He always knew how to return to the sources. Looking simple and straightforward is sometimes the best plan. That’s why, when you don’t know what to wear, go back to the white crop top in all its versions.

Combined with leggings, neutral or classic jeans, this garment is a yes both day and night. For a first day at work, an after-office event, a casual outing with friends, or even a date! On less hot days, you can accompany it with a blazer on top. You will feel simple, classic and splendid!

*Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.

