Three injured in shooting outside Deer District

MILWAUKEE – Three people were shot near the Deer District outside of Fiserv Forum near the conclusion of Friday night’s Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, sending fans running through the streets.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed that a shot man and woman were transported to the hospital Friday night, while a third person drove there. All three have injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police said a 29-year-old man is in custody.

“The incident took place outside of the Deer District area,” Milwaukee Bucks director of communications Barry Baum said in a statement to ESPN. “We direct all questions to the Milwaukee Police Department.”

Bucks fans began packing the Deer District during the team’s run for the NBA championship last season, but with a chance to clinch the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Celtics, and on a warm day after After a long winter here, Friday was the first chance for fans to pick up the tradition. The team even set up metal detectors around the bars and the stage entrance outside the arena.

The Bucks announced before the game that the Deer District had officially reached the 11,000-person capacity set for the watch party before Game 6.

Witnesses outside the arena said they heard gunshots with just over a minute to go in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 108-95 victory, causing many in the crowd to go wild, running in several different directions.

A large police presence remained outside the arena hours after the game’s conclusion, with police recording several nearby intersections. An investigation is ongoing.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.