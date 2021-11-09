three injured including a policeman. Killed the bomber. He shouted “Allahu Akbar”

A attack by a man armed with knife it happened this morning a Oslo, capital of the Norway. Man, who has wounded three people including a policeman, it was then killed by an agent. No hypothesis is excluded, even if the man would have been suffering from mental problems and in 2019 he would have tried a similar attack.

The attack took place in the Bislett area. Police operations director Tore Solberg explained that the man had been injured by a gunshot fired by an officer. Taken to hospital, the bomber later died of his injuries. “A patrol was close” to the scene of the attack and for this they managed to stop the man, said police chief Torgeir Brenden quoted by the Norwegian media. “At first the agents tried to run over him when he tried to stab a person”, but “the police car collided with a wall and it was at this juncture that the agents were attacked by the man.”

Investigations are underway to trace the causes of the attack, but the main hypothesis is that it was an Islamist attack. In fact, some witnesses reported hearing the man scream “Allahu akbar” before the attack. No details of the attacker’s identity or motive were revealed. “We are not ruling out any reasons, but at this stage there is nothing to indicate that it is a terrorist attack,” police inspector Egil Jorgen Brekke told reporters.

According to tabloid VG, the man was Russian and 30 years old and was sentenced to psychiatric treatment in December 2020 after stabbing a man in Oslo in 2019. Footage posted by witnesses on social media and broadcast by Norwegian media shows the suspicion shirtless brandishing a large knife on the sidewalk outside a shop. A police car can be seen slamming the man into a building in an attempt to stop him. The man then rushes into the vehicle, opens the front passenger door and leans into the car. “The police tried to run over him while he was trying to stab someone. Then he attacked the police with a knife… and shots were fired, ”the head of the police operation, Tore Solberg, told reporters.

