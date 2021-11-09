World

three injured including a policeman. Killed the bomber. He shouted “Allahu Akbar”

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

A attack by a man armed with knife it happened this morning a Oslo, capital of the Norway. Man, who has wounded three people including a policeman, it was then killed by an agent. No hypothesis is excluded, even if the man would have been suffering from mental problems and in 2019 he would have tried a similar attack.

Read also> Mom dies two weeks after losing her 18-year-old son: mystery about the causes

The attack took place in the Bislett area. Police operations director Tore Solberg explained that the man had been injured by a gunshot fired by an officer. Taken to hospital, the bomber later died of his injuries. “A patrol was close” to the scene of the attack and for this they managed to stop the man, said police chief Torgeir Brenden quoted by the Norwegian media. “At first the agents tried to run over him when he tried to stab a person”, but “the police car collided with a wall and it was at this juncture that the agents were attacked by the man.”

Investigations are underway to trace the causes of the attack, but the main hypothesis is that it was an Islamist attack. In fact, some witnesses reported hearing the man scream “Allahu akbar” before the attack. No details of the attacker’s identity or motive were revealed. “We are not ruling out any reasons, but at this stage there is nothing to indicate that it is a terrorist attack,” police inspector Egil Jorgen Brekke told reporters.

According to tabloid VG, the man was Russian and 30 years old and was sentenced to psychiatric treatment in December 2020 after stabbing a man in Oslo in 2019. Footage posted by witnesses on social media and broadcast by Norwegian media shows the suspicion shirtless brandishing a large knife on the sidewalk outside a shop. A police car can be seen slamming the man into a building in an attempt to stop him. The man then rushes into the vehicle, opens the front passenger door and leans into the car. “The police tried to run over him while he was trying to stab someone. Then he attacked the police with a knife… and shots were fired, ”the head of the police operation, Tore Solberg, told reporters.

Last updated: Tuesday 9 November 2021, 17:27

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

We talk about climate, but the battle is between the green economy and the brown economy

1 week ago

Disneyland Shanghai closes after a Covid infection – Ultima Ora

1 week ago

Canary eruption: lava falls on a beach – Ultima Ora

19 hours ago

he had tried to cure himself with Ivermectin

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button