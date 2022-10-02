Three Inspiring Olivia Wilde Looks to Wear This Season

Olivia Wilde has taken full prominence in the world of cinema thanks to her role as director in the new film, “Don’t Worry, Darling”. Their outfits have been among the most applauded in the San Sebastian Festival and we show you all.

In addition to being in a relationship with the international star, Harry Styles, olivia Wilde introduces herself to the world as an actress and recent film director. Her work has taken her to different festivals such as the festival of Saint Sebastian where he showed his best clothes.

The San Sebastian Festival received Olivia Wilde with a classic outfit. Photo: Instagram @justjared.

On his arrival in San Sebastian, olivia Wilde bet on a look Super casual and basic with high-waisted baggy jeans, a white t-shirt, a tailored black blazer, sunglasses and yellow urban sneakers with red lines.

True to her style, the actress captured all the cameras at one of the most important festivals with a style that is very easy to achieve and that can serve as inspiration for every fall month.

Olivia Wilde opted for an autumn print for the press conference. Photo: Instagram @justjared.

The press conference was not long in coming and olivia Wilde said present. Shedding his former look basic, the actress opted for a long dress with a floral print, in orange and yellow, with long sleeves and a high neck.

She accompanied her design with a messy bun and light-colored makeup. In this case, as the dress has a print of large flowers, the actress made the decision not to add more visual force in other areas so that the focus of attention would not be lost.

The red carpet was covered in green sequins with this Valentino dress. Photo: Instagram @justjared.

night came to Festival of Saint Sebastian Y olivia Wilde impressed with her dress from the Italian maison, Valentino. The director opted for a design studded with sequins in forest green, with a halter neckline and a mermaid tail.

This color is perfect for Olivia because her eyes are the same shade and her pink skin tone contrasts with dark colors like green, red or brown. A closure with a dress to remember her passing through this event.

olivia Wilde receives praise for his outfits in the Festival of Saint Sebastian. We can’t wait to wear your style cues this season!