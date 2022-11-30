Three keys to healthy eating: why, in addition to fruits and vegetables, we need love

Lucia Calogero (Gustavo Gavotti)

As it happens since ancient times, the food It is a space for meeting, cultural expression and identity. Also to take advantage of being in the community, to share, to celebrate. That’s what the presentation was about. from the book I don’t give a damn. The importance of adding natural foods to our recipes of the agroecological entrepreneur and Health Coach in Holistic Nutrition Lucia Calogero: encounter, transformation and love.

Because if there are words that define the presentation of this book, those are it. It was in the courtyard of a store that promotes healthy nutrition, in the Palermo neighborhood, in an almost jungle environment, surrounded by different plants, bouquets of pink flowers and bunches of radishes! —the evening star—, which decorated the head table. Hugs were also the main protagonists of the afternoon.

Lucia Calogero worked for more than seventeen years in the food industry, with high positions in multinationals, in areas of mass consumption. But his career took a resounding leap and today, after being certified by the Institute of Integrated Nutrition New York as a Health Coach in Holistic Nutritionworks as a producer of agroecological food in San Antonio de Areco, together with her family: the venture she heads is known on social networks as good of the earth. “This book is written by a professional who reinvented herself, who left the industry that gave her so much pleasure and love to pursue a dream,” the author told Infobae Let’s read.

“I don’t give a damn. The importance of adding natural foods to our recipes” (Gustavo Gavotti)

In one of the hottest weeks of November in Buenos Aires, the breeze was beginning to feel on the pastel pink, green and yellow tablecloths, which waved giving a relief from the temperature, in composed with the chairs. And while the details of the outdoor venue were being finalized—an appropriate setting for the book’s message—cheers of joy and warm greetings indicated that calogero she had arrived at the place, accompanied by all her children. The community that accompanies the transformation, supports and celebrates the book I don’t give a damn.

The lemonades began to be served but also another drink, strange to us, but which calogero took it upon himself to explain: “It is radish water grated, which has to be taken four times a week and is used to clear heavy metals from the body”. This, perhaps, was one of the samples of what the book promotes: transmitting the importance of incorporating more fruits and vegetables into the daily diet, “without pressures or fundamentalisms”. They also served blueberry pie, fainá with green onion and red bell pepper, muffins and snacks, all cooked by her. The ritual of enjoying together had begun.

After several minutes after 6:00 p.m., “when do they bring the food?” was heard. He was one of the author’s children, while she kneaded a soccer ball with the Boca shield (she also hoped to change World Cup figurines). And so, between smiles and cell phones ready to portray the moment, the presentation of the book began and, also, the beginning of that ancient and necessary ritual: the to share.

Lucía Calogero at the presentation of her book “I don’t give a damn. The importance of adding natural foods to our recipes” (Gustavo Gavotti).

calogero She was nervous, as she slipped, but the applause and harangues of those present encouraged her. “I come from many years in the corporate world, from the food industry, where pursuing goals is the way to go and, for the first time, a huge paradigm was broken because the book came to me.” the author of I don’t give a damn He said that after seventeen years listening to what people eat, he not only gained knowledge but also a big question: where does food come from?

Thus, he studied Health Coach in Holistic Nutrition, where he investigated the 100 food trends in the world and came to a conclusion: everything is based on eat more fruits and vegetables. “It seems like nonsense but life is made of simple things,” she said.

“This book has a particularity: it is not written by a chef, or by a cook, or by a writer,” Calogero explained, proudly affirming: “It is written by a mom who cooks every day of her life and sometimes four times a day”. With visible emotion, the author of the book looked at her family, sitting at a nearby table, while they watched her attentively.

Lucía Calogero and her book “I don’t care about a radish”, in which she proposes incorporating more fruits and vegetables into the diet, without fundamentalisms or restrictions (Gustavo Gavotti)

I don’t give a damn is an invitation to think about the way we cook and eat, to have a feeding not only healthier but more conscious. How is the book defined? Calogero pointed to three fundamental elements that guide the 240 pages of the work. The first is that the book contains fifty recipes, all made with fruits and vegetables. “It is about adding, not eliminating anything. And when I add nutrients there are other things that go away”, he explained and added: “This book has no pressure, it does not judge you and it lovingly invites you to incorporate that into your diet”.

Then, Calogero remarked the following point —and more relevant for the author— and introduced a different concept to think about food: “This book does not talk about fundamentalisms or radical things but about what is called ‘bio-individuality‘, where one decides what to eat and what not”, and he stated forcefully: “Generic rules do not work for anyone”.

The radish bouquets were the stars of the presentation. (Gustavo Gavotti)

Another concept that the author highlighted is that of agroecology. It is a primitive form of agricultural production, sustainable and ecological, which is nourished by what nature provides. The key? No herbicides, pesticides or fertilizers. “Our health is connected to the health of the planet. Let’s start making healthy soil,” he wrote in I don’t give a damn and he alluded to one of the great discoveries he made on his path of transformation: returning to the countryside, to the land.

“It is a shared knowledge, very old, to produce your own food, the ability to generate and have that food sovereignty and get involved with nature and with the land as much as possible”, he said to revalue a knowledge that implies “going back to basics”.

“If you asked me a few years ago, I could have designed my present in a thousand ways and never, not even in the craziest of my fantasies, would it have been writing a book and bringing ‘farm’ food to people,” Calogero read. It was the excerpt from his book that he chose to conclude the first part of the presentation, and he concluded: “Because there are many, many ways to take care of yourself, but very few that are every day, four times a day.” There was applause and excitement.

Agroecology as a path to return to contact with nature, the land and food sovereignty.

Talk, think, reflect and write about food and ways of eating, to calogeroIt is also a way of thinking about the sweetie that one receives and provides through the different preparations and dishes. It was no coincidence that all those present were treated to culinary creations made by her.

“To close and that we all eat something together,” advanced the author of I don’t give a damn and delivered three copies as a representative of all those present. The first one was given to her mother, “because thanks to her I am here and I give her the book on behalf of my mom and dad because we have been through a lot of ugly things but if there is something that has always characterized us it is that we celebrate achievements and this It’s my way of doing it.”

The tears of those who participated in the presentation merged with the hug that the author offered to her mother, as a way of thanking her for the journey traveled. Then, as a prayer, with her eyes closed, she gave another copy to her “’inspiring muses’, who taught me life in the countryside and it is not enough to say that they are my loves. I owe this book to them, ”she said about her children, who were in the front row.

Lucía Calogero and her mother (Gustavo Gavotti).

The last issue was for Marcela Harveywith whom Calogero has been working for almost twenty years and, this time, she was in charge of the general direction and design of I don’t give a damn. “They are those people that God puts you on the road,” said the author. In addition, she thanked the team that accompanied the production of the book.

“I wanted to spread the message as much as possible: not everyone is aware of the importance of food in the body, which keeps us awake for what is to come,” he said at the end. Hugs, kisses and expressions of affection from the family and friends present followed. There was also space for the author to sign copies, and for selfies and smiles.

As a gateway to a different diet was the souvenir that those who participated in the presentation received. It was a box of agroecological eggs —a “superfood”, as defined by Calogero in his book— and a bottle of tomato pulp with fresh herbs, without preservatives or agrochemicals. Because in the small details the difference is played. In those details that build the rituals where we share love around food, as a symbol of care and attention to transform the world.

