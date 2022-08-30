three kilometers of luxury shops and one of the most famous locations of ‘Pretty Woman’

‘Four Travelers’ has reached ‘Rodeo Drive’, in The Angelsfrom the hand of the actress and singer Sonia Monroywhich has shown us this street in Beverly Hills that consists of more than three kilometers of luxury stores in which a hundred luxury stores are based.

the huge county The Angels has its most luxurious aspect in the city of beverly hillsfamous for the great mansions where movie stars and wealthy people live. In the uptown beverly hillsthat you find on the way between The Angels and the santa monica beachyou will see large avenues where landscaped areas abound with big palm trees that surround the aforementioned mansions.

Where to sleep in Los Angeles

The denomination of Rodeo dates back to 1906, when in the area known as Rodeo Ranch of the Waters a first was built shopping street. But the current image of Rodeo Drive like a luxury brand street dates back to 1967, when the Giorgio Beverly Hills store was installed, which Gucci followed in the following year.

And as a curiosity, since 2003 in Rodeo Drive is found the fashion walkwhere in the image and likeness of the Los Angeles Walk of Fameby means of bronze plaques located on the sidewalk, people who have stood out for their contribution to fashion and design are remembered.

A good point to get around such a big city is Downtown, where most of the hotels are located. In Santa Monica, accommodations go up in price, but sleeping every day watching those sunsets is priceless. If you opt for something more sophisticated, the Beverly Hills Hotel, which keeps many secrets of the stars in its walls, or the Rodeo Drive Four Seasonswhere they “stayed” Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in ‘Pretty Woman’.

Source link