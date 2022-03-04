Three Latin American countries abstained in the UN vote to investigate Russia | International | News

With 32 votes in favor, 13 abstentions and two votes against, the members of the UN Human Rights Council supported the initiative to investigate whether the invasion of Ukraine by Russia led to crimes against humanity. However, the vote was not unanimous and it had the abstention or the rejection of some countries.

The vote was held at the United Nations Human Rights Council, based in Geneva. Most of the countries that cast a negative vote or abstained chose to avoid speaking out. Of the 47 current members of the Council, chaired by the Argentine ambassador Federico Villegas, there were only two votes against investigating Putin and his soldiers: one was Russia and the other was Eritrea. The African country in which Moscow has major interests has been under the command of dictator Isaías Afewerki since 1991.

abstentions

but between abstentions is it so: China, Armenia, Cameroon, Gabon, India, Kazakhstan, Namibia, Pakistan, Sudan, and Uzbekistan. In addition, the Latin Americans Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia stand out.

China’s position is not new, since it has tried to maintain neutrality in this conflict. The Chinese delegation assured that it “always opposes the politicization of human rights issues” and stressed that the commission could “exacerbate tensions”.

Cuba has a historical relationship with the Kremlin since the revolution led by Fidel Castro and in the vote, it was together with Venezuela and Bolivia, which also abstained.

The countries that supported the research initiative were 32, and include Argentina, Benin, Brazil, Ivory Coast, Finland, France, Gambia, Germany, Honduras, Indonesia, Japan, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mexico, Montenegro, Nepal, Netherlands, Paraguay, Poland, Qatar, South Korea, Senegal, Somalia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

Most importantly, Friday’s vote paves the way for the creation of an independent international commission of inquiry, the highest-level investigation the Council can order, “to investigate all alleged violations and abuses in the context of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine.” (I)