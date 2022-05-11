three legendary games and the popular Nintendo console, on sale for a limited time

Nintendo Switch remains the undisputed queen of portable consoles no matter how many competitors come its way, as is the case with Steam Deck. And among all its variants, the OLED revision is the one that offers a better gaming experience thanks to its pure blacks, its slightly larger screen and its vivid colors. The negative is that getting hold of it is complicated due to the lack of stock. But now we have an excellent opportunity to take it home thanks to this MediaMarkt pack.

Console – Nintendo Switch OLED, 7″, Joy-Con, 64 GB, White + Nintendo Switch Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (GTA) – The Definitive Edition

On the occasion of the Web Week offer period, we can get the pack consisting of Nintendo Switch OLED plus the title Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on sale for 369 euros in said store. Thus saving us 27.99 euros when purchasing both products together: separately, Nintendo Switch OLED costs 349 euros and the recent GTA trilogy, 47.99 euros.

Without a doubt, this is a great opportunity to get hold of the coveted latest Nintendo console, which, as we say, stands out for a screen that lends itself enormously to the game in portable mode. Which, in addition, has a super interesting catalog of games that continues to grow day after day, with gems such as Legends: Pokémon Arceus or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and many others to come. .

For its part, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is about the recent remastering of three of the most legendary titles in the history of the GTA franchise: GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. Which, now, we can also enjoy on Nintendo Switch wherever we are. And thus relive three historical games that are loved like few others by the gamer community.