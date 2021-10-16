News

Three looks from the Fenty fall winter 2020/2021 collection, Rihanna’s clothing line

R.ihanna gathers all her fans. On Instagram, in fact, he invites everyone to create your ideal look from the Fenty fall winter 2020/2021 collection, her clothing line that joins her other style projects, FentyBeauty and Savage X Fenty. The outfits of the coolest creators of the moment flock to the brand’s account, from the beauty editor Hera Pradel to the stylist Aleali. And those of fashion editor of iO Donna.

Daily look

Two dominant trends, beige and leather, blend on a basic garment and versatile on which to build the look: the nappa leather shirt that fades on powder, minimal yet protagonist, with an over cut, is the starting point of the daily but effective outfit. Everything is played on the combination of revisited basics. A pair of special cut black jeans, high-waisted and slightly palace-like, the gold hoop earrings, but thick and with diamonds and one denim jacket that a padded bomber is rediscovered. At the foot a couple of eternal white sneakers revisited in off-piste style (to be replaced promptly with a pair of mules when the after hours hit). (Stella Romoli)

From the Fenty fall winter 2020/2021 collection

Day-to-night

Looking for a versatile look, from morning to night? The dress and pants combo isn’t just on trend, but also a day-to-night idea to face the cold season with style. Just go for the mini orange knit dress with a high neck with an oversized cut, to be worn in contrast on the tight leather pants. And play with accessories at any time of day: a couple of ankle boots champagne color, the hoop earrings minimal gold, but that know how to get noticed. To hide the signs of aging in the morning and the effects of smart working at the aperitif, the Havana sunglasses with pink lenses. Must-have. (Martina D’Amelio)

From the Fenty fall winter 2020/2021 collection

Rock the night

There is nothing more feminine than one man’s jacket, rebuilt to tighten the waist and leave the shoulder blades uncovered. Thus the classic blazer becomes the evening garment par excellence, as a contemporary rider. It plays down with a couple of straight jeans, with the straight leg and slightly widened and the hips bandaged up to the waist. Accessories are once again a mix between feminine and masculine, tell of the mix of identities that is the paradigm of contemporary style: immaculate sandals and with sculpted heel, earcuff design and finally i maxi glasses Blockt II, to wear even in the dark. (Federica Salto)

From the Fenty fall winter 2020/2021 collection

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
