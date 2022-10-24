Three looks of Alexandra Daddario to look amazing

The actress of “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief”, Alexandra Daddario, It is quite a sensation in social networks. The New York-born celebrity shared three outfits to look amazing on any occasion.

The three looks of Alexandra Daddario

With his 22.5 million followers on Instagram, Alexandra Daddario He never stops freaking out with his posts. In one of his last impromptu photo sessions, he caused all kinds of reactions:

“I put the phone on top of dozens of books and a box of unpacked dishes and used the 10-second timer” were the words with which she shared an image where she was seen in a dreamy emerald green dress.

casual and sexy

The design was in charge of Alo. The actress showed her figure under a slip-type mini dress with thin straps and a square or French neckline. An ideal garment for those looking to highlight her waist. On this occasion, she wore no makeup, with her hair loosely combed and with some strands that only covered part of her face.

Alexandra Daddario and her French style dress – Source: Instagram @alexandradaddario

Very natural

For another of her looks, the influencer used her house as a set. She posed in front of a men’s wardrobe, wearing a red dress with a v-neckline and loose sleeves, very natural.

Without a doubt, this option is becoming a trend again. Fresh and loose, this dress is the garment that everyone wants to have. In the same post, she showed off dreamy pink heels in detail.

Alexandra Daddario and her v-neck dress – Source: Instagram @alexandradaddario

“Alexandra Daddario’s heels for one of her most natural looks – Source: Instagram @alexandradaddario

sporty look

As is customary, from time to time, Alexandra Daddario She participates in events that are organized in Hollywood and she looks luxurious. However, whenever she can, she poses for different brands of sportswear.

In this way, she was seen wearing a top and mid-rise cargo pants camouflaged in tone from the Aerie brand. Very sporty and laid back, she wrote, “Yeah from now on I’ll just be opening the door on SMOOTHEZ for @aerie! #AerieREAL”.

Alexandra Daddario’s sports outfit – Source: Instagram @alexandradaddario.

Three totally different looks for different occasions. Which of them do you dare to copy?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.

