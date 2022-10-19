Three looks of Margot Robbie ideal to look fabulous in the office

Apparently, there are more and more celebrities who decide to dress in low-cost garments and marvel at their outfits. Is now margot robbie who has decided to dress with three outfits different to look fabulous on a day of office.

You will see that each of the garments that make up these outfits can be hung in your closet. You’ll be surprised!

The three outfits of margot robbie

The business woman look leads to infinite possibilities. In this case, margot robbie shaped her look for a day of office with a tight vest, straight pants (cut at the bottom) and a straight-lined blazer. The actress was seen to shine with her own light through the streets of New York. Without a doubt, she has been most inspiring.

The ideal look of margot robbie to go to the office – Source: Instagram @margotrobbieofficial

As a second option, you can play with the same gray garments and business airs, but adapting them to outfits different. It can be changing the high-heeled shoes for moccasins achieving an infallible office outfit.

Of three outfits of margot robbiethis combination of the same firm with other garments – Source: La Vanguardia

While if it is combined with white sneakers or cowboy boots it will continue to be a trend, although in a much more genuine way. The firm itself showed that this look of office of margot robbie It is also great to combine it with a turtleneck sweater and a kind of rhinestone mesh that peeks out from under the vest. Surely it is a garment that you already have in your closet!

margot robbie wears Coco Chanel suit perfect for a day of office – Source: Vogue

Finally, you can also recreate more options with this ideal outfit. In this opportunity margot robbie She chose an outfit clearly from Coco Chanel where you can see the perfect combination of different prints and patterns that can look very chic and cool if you look for the right balance.

The suit consisted of a tweed jacket, high-waisted dress pants that can only be seen under the buttons of his jacket, and low black pointed heels.

Without a doubt, this is an ideal outfit to go to the office or to a formal event. The detail that differentiated it and made it more modern was the design of the ‘tweed’ material. So keep it in mind and do not hesitate to recreate any of these three outfits to look fabulous with the result. Which one do you sign up for?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.