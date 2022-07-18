Three Megan Fox looks to imitate and capture all eyes

Along with her future husband, rapper Colson Baker (better known artistically by the name of Machine Gun Kelly), they are a couple worthy of monopolizing all eyes. However, this time, the Megan fox is the one who has shone with three outfits very risky and totally opposite, perfect for parties.

Stomp on fashion: get inspired by Megan Fox

own Megan fox has confessed in several recent interviews that it is her husband, musician Machine Gun Kelly, who has inspired her to take risks in her public appearances. Also, she admitted that he takes fashion very seriously and that is one of the reasons why she walked in Milan Fashion Week.

As for her and the three lok that in this opportunity we will show you, are worthy of admiration. Also, it is worth noting that it is not only about clothes, but also about the details of her hair, makeup and accessories. The actress knows very well how to capture all eyes in a whole and that is why she has been stepping strong in the world of fashion with her outfits.

Very successful: Three infallible looks to wear at parties

On this occasion, she was seen Megan fox alongside the brand Boohoo, posing in a silver sequined “mirror” miniskirt and an open white blouse. Very sensual, in the description of the brand a series of options are indicated to show off this type of miniskirt:

“You can layer it over a plain skirt or some sassy shorts depending on the occasion.”

One of the outfits of Megan fox to go to parties – Source: Vía País

Another of the outfits of Megan fox It was when she posed with a minidress “to empower” and it is definitely an option to consider when going to a party. On this occasion, the actress wore a minidress with large sequins in a silver tone. This garment did highlight her figure: “A collection to empower all bodies” says the brand.

Megan fox and one of his outfits to party with a sequined dress – Source: Instagram @meganfox

Another infallible look is a sparkly mesh dress that is on trend. There, yes, she finally captured all eyes with the integral beauty of all her admirable body.

Megan fox and one of his outfits to go to a party with a transparent net dress. Source: Instagram @meganfox

With which of all of them do you dare to party?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.