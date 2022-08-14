Three men arrested with 590 packages of cocaine in a boat

The anti-narcotics authorities reported the confiscation of 590 packages of a substance that they presume is cocaine during an operation carried out in the maritime zone of the Santo Domingo Este municipality.

Based on intelligence reports, several air, sea and land units were arranged to a pursuit of the occupants of a boat type Go Fast that intended to introduce into Dominican territory the number of packages of illicit substances mentioned.

“Hours later, DNCD agents and members of the Dominican Republic Navy intercepted several nautical miles south of the coast of the Santo Domingo Este municipality, near Punta Caucedo, a 23-foot-long vessel with two engines. outboard of 115 horsepower each”, they notified in a statement.

In addition to seizing the controlled substance, boarding the speedboat They arrested two Colombians and one Dominican.

In the joint operation, which lasted more than 15 hours, a GPS, two cell phones, a pistol with its charger, several fuel jugs, a tarp, water and other evidence were also seized.

Till the date 22,166 kilograms (22.1 tons) have been seized of different drugs in 2022.

Research

The Public Ministry and the DNCD further investigation into the casewhile the detainees will be brought to justice in the next few hours for violation of Law 50-88, on drugs and controlled substances.

The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), the Dominican Republic Navy, the Air Force and State intelligence agencies participated in the operation, coordinated by members of the Public Ministry.

The 590 packages occupied in this new operation were sent under chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) to determine the exact type and weight of the substance.